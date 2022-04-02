Staff and volunteers from Athens County Children Services took part Thursday afternoon in their annual Pinwheels for Prevention campaign to commemorate the start of Child Abuse Prevention Month in April.
According to ACCS’s Public Information Officer & Community Events Coordinator, Matthew Starkey, each pinwheel planted in front of the agencies sign on East Street symbolizes a call made to their agency to report a suspected case of child abuse or neglect in Athens County, Ohio.
Starkey elaborated that during 2021, Athens County Children Services received a total of 2,072 calls from concerned citizens. He added that this figure represents a 13% increase over calls made to the agency in 2020 and involved a total of 904 children.
He specified that each call represents actions taken toward a child that placed them in a position to be physically, sexually or emotionally abused, and or neglected, by an adult.
The Mayo Clinic defines “child neglect” as the failure of an adult to provide a child under their supervision with adequate food, shelter, affection, supervision, education, or dental or medical care.
The concept of using pinwheels to symbolize calls made to agencies to report suspected cases of abuse or neglect dates back to 2008. The idea for this campaign was originated by the organization, Prevent Child Abuse America.
Pinwheels were chosen because they symbolize the kind of happy, carefree, kind of childhood that every child ultimately deserves.
Starkey also encourages members of the community to wear blue on April 13. He explained that wearing this is a traditional way in which people all across the U.S. can show support for Child Abuse Prevention Month.
In regard to anyone who might be hesitant about reporting cases of abuse or neglect to ACCS, Starkey encourages them to “Be brave and not let a case of abuse go unreported.”
Starkey emphasized that while he realizes how daunting and intimidating the act of reporting a case of child abuse or neglect might be for some people, he wants callers to be aware that ACCS is required to keep the identity of each caller completely confidential.
In 1983, President Ronald Reagan issued a presidential proclamation that formally established the month of April as Child Abuse Prevention Month.
Also known as Child Abuse Awareness Month, the objective of this annual observance is to encourage citizens to take an active part in reporting suspected cases of child abuse and neglect in their respective communities.
How wide spread is the problem of child abuse in the U.S.?
On Oct. 8, 2021, www.usnews.com reported that during the first few months of the Covid-19 Pandemic, cases of physical abuse among school-aged children in the U.S. tripled once stay-at-home orders went into effect.
Anyone who needs to report a case of child abuse or neglect in Athens County, OH can call Athens County Children Services at 740-592-3061 during business hours or at 866-863-7373 after hours, weekends, and holidays.
