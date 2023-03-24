One fixture in Athens’ foodie scene, the Pita Pit closed its doors in uptown Athens during Ohio University’s spring break. Now, the space at 8. N. Court St. is available for a new tenant.
According to a sign in the window, HousingHotLink.com is leasing out the space for $3,200 per month. The space features approximately 1,600-square-feet of restaurant and kitchen space with an additional 200-plus square feet of office and storage space in the basement, according to the website.
The space is a former bank and features the vault from 1905, which makes for a conversation piece.
Athens City Council recently received notice from the Ohio Division of Liquor Control on Kroger’s plans for the former GameStop location at 917 E. State St., in the grocery store’s parking lot.
During Monday’s meeting, President Chris Knisely noted that Kroger plans to move some of its alcohol operations to the shop.
Kroger’s high-proof liquors, along with beer, wine and mixed-beverages in seals containers, will be available for purchase at the GameStop.
The Kroger store itself will still sell beer, wine and low-proof liquor, Knisely said of the permit applications.
City Council has until April 14 to comment on the liquor permits. Liquor Agency contract — the sale of high-proof liquor — comments are due on April 17.
Also regarding an East State Street business, City Council approved an ordinance that will allow Dr. May’s Thai Kitchen to have parking at its proposed site at 333 E. State St., beside Avalanche Pizza. The parking spaces are along Hudson Avenue and existed before. When the building changed ownership, however, the ability to use the parking lot was voided.
With the ordinance being unanimously approved while the rules were suspended, meaning it was approved in one reading, work can begin on making the site a viable restaurant space.
Speaking of restaurants, Kiser’s Barbecue, at 355 E. State St., Athens, recently announced that it plans to open Tuesday, March 28.
The family-owned and family-operated restaurant is dedicated to low and slow pit-smoked barbecue.
