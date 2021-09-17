Pizza Cottage opened its new Athens location this weekend at 951 E. State Street. The friendly, family restaurant is the first of its kind to serve the Southeastern Ohio community and the eighth Pizza Cottage store in the state.
The restaurant can comfortably seat about 200 customers with private party rooms available for booking ahead for parties, banquets and other events. A patio for outdoor dining is available for rental as well. The restaurant has a fully stocked bar with 14 tabs, 14 to 15 can and bottle options and liquor for cocktails.
The restaurant is equipped with a dining room, drive-thru and delivery through DoorDash. Tables will also be adequately spaced to maintain social distance.
One of their most signature dishes is their BLT pizza — a bacon pizza topped with lettuce and lettuce with another softer pizza crust on top. The pizza is designed to be eaten like a sandwich.
Their signature spaghetti sauce, created by the original family owners in 1972, is still used today in their dishes.
“As a business that has been operating for over five decades, we are excited to expand into the Southeastern Ohio community,” said Chad Dawson, Regional Manager of Pizza Cottage. “Whether they choose to dine-in, carryout or delivery, we hope to become people’s favorite spot in town through our excellent service and quality food.”
“We are eager to bring the Athens community a new pizza restaurant where family and friends can sit around a table together,” said Larry Tipton, Owner of Pizza Cottage. “Especially being near Ohio University, we know parents coming to visit, student organizations, sports teams and pizza-loving Bobcats will find our establishment the perfect place to dine.”
Athens Pizza Cottage is currently hiring full and part-time kitchen staff and managers. Pay begins at $10-10.50 per hour and increases with experience. Benefits include flexible schedules, employee meals, tips, promotion opportunities, an employee of the month and employee rewards for outstanding performance. The store currently has 75 employees, consisting of mostly younger college-aged students. Part-time and flexible hours are available.
To apply, please visit www.pizza-cottage.com/careers.
For more information about the Athens Pizza Cottage location, please visit www.pizza-cottage.com or www.facebook.com/pizzacottageathens.
“Give us a try,” said Dawson. “We really look forward to being a part of the Athens and Bobcat community down here. We can’t wait to see everybody.”
