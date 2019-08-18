Little Italy Pizza in The Plains is planning to relocate, but isn't going far.
Carl Fouts III of Little Italy Pizza has purchased the property at 105 N. Plains Road, which includes the building that houses Gigi's Country Kitchen and a vacant building.
Little Italy will be moving into the vacant build, and Gigi's will remain in the other building, according to Little Italy co-owner Mary Fouts. The pizzeria is currently located at 10 S. Plains Road, where it has been since 1979.
Travis Brand, owner of Gigi's, said he's pleased to have the pizza shop as a neighbor.
"We're tickled about it," Brand said.
Courthouse records state the property was purchased by Carl Fouts III for $270,000 from J.J. Jacobs Developing Inc.
Mary Fouts said the move will not take place immediately.
"It will be a little while, within the next six months I'm hoping," she said.
Fouts said the current location does not have enough kitchen and storage space. She said that on busy nights, with six or seven people working, they are "bumping into each other."
"It makes it hard," she said. "It (the new location) is going to help quite a bit."
She said the seating area in the new building will be about the same size as the one at the current location.
The Fouts family has a long history in the pizza business, according to the pizza shop's website.
The first Little Italy Pizza was opened by Carl Fouts Sr. in Glouster in the mid-1960s, but it was sold in 1979. Carl Fouts Jr. later opened Luigi's Pizza in six locations (they are no longer in the family). Carl Fouts III's sister, Teresa, owns Ole Time Pizza in Glouster.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.