The plaintiff in a lawsuit against Athens City Schools, as well as several current and former employees, has asked the US District Court, Southern District Ohio, for more time and legal representation.
Gezelle Guillard has asked for a motion to continue with her case, which is scheduled to go to mediation, as the dates have already been established. Her motion was filed Monday afternoon.
Recently, attorney Bartholomew T. Freeze, of Freund, Freeze & Arnold, based in Columbus, filed a motion Oct. 28 asking for judgment in the case on the defendants' behalf.
Guillard, who is representing herself and her son, said she is having a hard time articulating to defendants' new council in legal terms her claims.
"I feel it would be beneficial for my son and I to be appointed council from the courts," she writes.
She notes that she has reached out to several attorneys to seek representation, but to no available.
If the court doesn't help her find representation, she asks the court to give her more time to find counsel.
Guillard is Athens City School District, along with several current and former staff members, Bob Blackburn, current director of special services; Kara Bolin, former principal at Athens Middle School; Tom Gibbs, superintendent; Angela Hall, a teacher at Athens Middle School teacher; Dave Hayden, president of the district Board of Education; Steven Roach, former assistant principal at Athens Middle School; and Jeff Skinner, a teacher at Athens Middle School.
They are being sued for their roles in alleged bullying and racial discrimination incidents against her son while he was a student at Athens Middle School last year.
