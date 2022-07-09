Shortly after the U.S Supreme Court released its decision on the Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case, Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio staff was making calls.
Patients that they saw on June 24, before an Ohio judge reinstated a law making abortion illegal after the fetus’ heartbeat can be detected (called the six-week abortion ban), were told they would be able to get care for the organization’s Ohio locations.
“Our staff spent much of that weekend calling patients and had to tell them we couldn’t give them the care we promised,” said Dr. Adarsh Krishen, chief medical officer of PPGO, during a town hall held via Zoom Thursday.
PPGO held the town hall to share information on abortion access in the state, according to Abby Smardon, PPGO chief external affairs officer. About 256 people attended.
The organization operates 17 health centers in Ohio, including one on East State Street in Athens.
Neighboring states of Kentucky and Indiana currently offer abortion access, but that will likely change soon, said Jessie Hill, associate dean at Case Western University law school and reproductive rights legal expert. Michigan and Pennsylvania also offer abortion access, but that could change after the November election.
Making the calls
While the public knew of the Supreme Court decision for a while, and there have been many attempts to overthrow the federal right to an abortion, “until it happened, we really didn’t know what would happen,” said Iris Harvey, PPGO president and CEO.
She told the stories of a few patients the staff talked with when the shared the news that the organization would not be able to help them.
One was of a mother whose 14-year-old daughter was pregnant. They came to PPGO to get the daughter the care she needed.
“On Friday, we told (the mother) that the pregnancy was past the six-week ban limitation and we told her how we would make it possible for her daughter to get the care she needed. We gave her assurances on what they needed to do,” Harvey said. “Saturday, the staff came into work and found the mother and daughter on our doorsteps. She said, ‘I don’t believe this. Can we just talk?’
“It was so difficult for her to believe that it was not possible for us to care for her daughter,” she continued. “Our staff talked to her for hours working through the navigation system. We did everything we could so that she would be able to get care for her daughter. The notion that she has to go out of state to get care was heartbreaking for her.”
Providing care
The situation regarding abortion care didn’t change overnight. Since 2017, PPGO has been examining its procedures in case the Supreme Court reversed the Roe v. Wade decision.
“We started looking at a framework we needed to give care, and regional patterns of what we could expect if there was a ban that limited abortions,” Harvey said.
The result is a group of regional affiliates and independent partners. Planned Parenthood arranges for its patients to travel to other states for care, Krishen said.
Here in Ohio, patients must wait 24-hours between their initial visit and their second one to have an abortion done. If a heartbeat is detected during the second appointment, the procedure can not be done.
“We try to make sure the Day 2 appointment is held as close to the initial visit to reduce the change of hearing a heartbeat, which would require us to turn a patient away,” Krishen said.
An important piece of PPGO’s abortion care is the organization’s navigators, employees trained in helping patients understand the process that is ahead of them. They look into the patient’s finances, personal and emotional needs to set up abortion care services, Harvey said.
“They know how far the patient has to travel and what the medical requirements are for each state,” she said. “They look at whether a place requires an overnight stay. They send each patient out with a road map of what they need, arrange transportation, lodging, whatever they need.”
Patients are also given medical passports, which contain all the medical information a provider in another state would need.
“When they leave, they know here’s who you will see, here’s what to expect,” Harvey said. “We do everything to make it a less stressful experience. “
In terms of funding this endeavor, PPGO uses abortion funding systems in Ohio and other systems that are available out of state. Part of what they do is look at how they can use those two funding systems to stretch every dollar and provide the best care for their patients.
Harvey noted that the out-of-state network requires a heavy financial investment. They suggested the fastest way to help those seeking abortion care is to donate to PPGO to it can make its work possible.
Other related issues
Besides its network of providers, PPGO is also developing its infrastructure, so when patients come back from out of state, their after-abortion care is provided in a safe way that also takes into consideration the legal environment facing both the patient and the care provider.
Besides abortion care, Planned Parenthood also provides well person care, cancer screenings, family planning, contraceptives, sexually transmitted disease care, diabetes care and hormone therapy treatment of adults who are transitioning.
The organization is looking at moving some of its abortion care staff move to other services in an effort to keep them employed, Harvey said.
Legal fight
Hill said PPGO and the ACLU recently filed a lawsuit with the State Supreme Court asking it to block the six-week abortion ban based on the Ohio Constitution offering a right to reproductive autonomy even if the federal government does not.
“As things continue to play out, we’ll have other contingency plans,” she said. “We will continue to fight the legal battle, as we fight in other corners.”
While the abortion ban doesn’t apply to ectopic pregnancies, those outside of the uterus, other medical exceptions have been difficult for medical providers to apply. Hill said the law is unclear and those exceptions are left to “the physicians reasonable medical judgement.”
Pregnant people can’t be criminally charged for having an abortion after cardiac activity is detected.
Doctors who provide an illegal abortion face a fifth-degree felony. The State Medical Board can pursue disciplinary action.
Lawyers are looking into several scenarios as to whether someone can arrested for violating the ban. One scenario given as an example: Someone has a medical abortion in which they have to take two pills. They take one pill out of state and the other in Ohio. It is unknown whether anyone in Ohio could face charges, Hill said.
How to help
Citizens who want abortion access in Ohio must help change the stigma of the procedure, said Planned Parenthood Advocates of Ohio Vice President of Government Affairs and Public Advocacy Lauren Blauvelt-Copelin.
The two things people can do is voting and having hard conversations with people.
“Talk to your family, friends, people you are already in community groups with,” she said.
Blauvelt-Copelin noted that besides the cities, it is important to talk to people in rural communities. “We have to be in every county. … Elect an Ohio Supreme Court that will be with us. … We need to elect reproductive-rights champions.”
Harvey noted that reproductive rights is not a single-group issue.
“If you look at the environment we’re facing in our county, in the legislature and Supreme Court, it’s about civil and voting rights,” she said. “It’s about LGBTQ and identity rights. We can’t simply focus on one thing. It’s the totality of people who are being marginalized.”
An outright ban of abortion can be considered a means of taking away personal autonomy, Harvey said.
“Why are we not thinking of this an equity issue, as essential?” She said. “We need to make sure we welcome others into the tent who share our beliefs to build a better society. We are in this together.”
PPGO plans to have more town hall meetings throughout the year.
