If your backyard is infested with vicious vines and irritating ivy then Eric R. Hays, Jr. is definitely the right person to help you weed out those problem plants.
Hays presented a program at the Athens County Fair Monday morning in the Natural Resources building entitled, “Controlling Invasive Plants on the Farm and in the Woodlot.”
Hays is also the owner and operator of the locally-owned Keeping It Native Land Management. Founded in 2021, this company specializes in helping landowners improve their property by getting rid of destructive invasive plants, and helping them restore a natural ecological balance to their property.
He began his presentation by explaining exactly what the term “invasive plants” entails. Hays explained that plants of this nature have both Asian and European origins, and are otherwise categorized as Eurasian.
Hays noted that, “invasive plants represent a $40 billion dollar loss in revenue to U.S. farmers and landowners every year.” Specifically, they do this by causing native plant life to decline, and displacing many plants that various forms of local wildlife depend on for food and shelter.
Some of these invasive plants include Japanese Stiltgrass, which Hays noted, “is not good for grazing.” Another plant of this caliber is Poison Hemlock. He explained that this plant is dangerous not only for the land, but also for human beings as well.
Hays elaborated that Poison Hemlock, “has leaves, stems, fruit and roots that are extremely poisonous and has a sap that can cause blindness.”
Other invasive plants native to Southeast Ohio Haye mentioned include, Japanese Knotweed, English Ivy and Johnson Grass-which in its early stages can be easily mistaken for corn.
However, Hays explained that there are several easy control methods people can use to keep invasive plants out of the yards. These involve regularly mowing, weeding and spraying areas of their property that are prone to unwanted plant life.
Also, Hays explained that when people make contact with invasive plants, they should be sure to clean their shoes and pant legs before they venture any further into the woods. He added, “This will stop the transmission of any seeds you might have picked up from these plants that will fall off and cause the plant to grow somewhere else — “in your yard”
Unfortunately, he added that “depending on the kind of plant you’re trying to get rid of — many times mowing them down will only make them come back stronger.”
Hays insists that home owners can head off invasive plants before they totally infest their property by first having their property inspected by someone like himself, or someone from the Ohio Department of Agriculture’s Soil, Water and Conservation District.
He feels that, by taking this action, people can find out exactly what kind of plants they’re dealing with and come up with a plan of action to take care of them permanently.
Another way Hays maintains people can avoid invasive plants in their backyards is to do their research before they shop for greenery. He suggests reading all the information on the tags of any outside plants they plan to purchase.
Hays stated,. “If the tag says that the plant is considered “invasive,” then don’t buy them.” Instead, Hays advises home owners to give natural plants, flowers and shrubs more consideration.
Nelsonville resident, Robbie Shields attended Hays presentation. She described it as “a really nice and informative talk.” Afterwards, Shields was inspired to “go home, do some gardening, and start cutting down some plants that today I learned need to go away.”
To find out more about Keeping It Native Land Management visit their website at https://www.keepingitnativelandmanagement.com., or call 740-412-6631.
