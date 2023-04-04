Athens City Council amended the single-use plastic bag ordinance and took a question as to whether food pantries in the city limits can use such bags during council’s meeting Monday.
The regular meeting was held in council chambers on the third floor of the city building, 8 E. Washington St.
The first change in the ordinance pushes the effective date back from Aug. 1, 2023 to Jan. 1, 2024.
The other amendments have to do with enforcement of the ordinance. It allows code enforcement officers, police officers, sanitarium and litter control officers and others assigned by the service safety director to enforce the ordinance, according to Alan Swank, 4th Ward council member, who introduced the citizen-led initiative.
The final amendment changes to the penalty to an administrative offense requiring a fine of $150, rather than a misdemeanor. “Any store or vendor cited with an offense of this section who does not pay the required administrative fine within 30 days, shall receive a minor misdemeanor citation into court,” Swank said.
If anyone cited with an offense wishes to appeal, they have to visit the Athens Police Department and receive a minor misdemeanor citation into Athens County Municipal Court. Any store or vendor who keeps violating the ordinance after receiving a citation will be “guilty of a minor misdemeanor,” Swank said.
Swank said he talked with Service Safety Director Andy Stone last week about the ordinance during an Athens Middle School track meet.
“(Stone) explained, in great detail, how the administration had shaped this verbiage,” Swank said of the amendments. “ … He thought that this would give the administration flexibility in enforcing this, and at the same time, put teeth in the ordinance.
We both agreed that we really don’t think enforcement is going to be a big issue based on what we have heard from other cities.”
Scouts from BSA Troop 71, based at First United Methodist Church in Athens, came to the meeting to work on the Citizenship in the Community merit badge requirements.
During the time in which comments from the public were allowed in regards to the ordinance, Scout Leo Mohlenkamp noted that he does volunteer work at an Athens County Food Pantry.
“They use plastic bags for some of the collecting the food and placing it,” he said. “The main bags are paper, but it’s also these plastic bags. How would this ordinance affect something of that type?”
Swank said the food pantry located at the old county home, on the way to Chauncey on Route 13, has made the transition to boxes.
The ordinance is a citizen-driven initiative started by Athens ReThink Plastics, Swank said. The group is providing education guidance to people to help businesses transition away from single-use plastic bags.
“A lot of this is going to revolve around education, and the Scouts might take this on as a project,” Swank said.
Law Director Lisa Eliason noted that the ordinance is specifically targeted at stores and vendors.
“A definition of store means any commercial establishment, including a restaurant operating from a permanent and closed structure that sells perishable or non-perishable goods,” she said. “So it’s possible that would be an exception for a food pantry, but I agree with council member Swank that would be a good opportunity for education. A great question.”
The troop also led council and audience members in the reciting of the Pledge of Allegiance.
Council will meet in committees at 7 p.m. Monday in council chambers.
