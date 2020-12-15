A few cases in the Athens County Court of Common Pleas have resolved in the previous few weeks of November and December 2020. Here are the results of those cases.
Robert Casey, 22, of Nelsonville, entered a change of plea for a case involving three felony counts. Casey was originally charged with two counts of receiving stolen property, one a fifth degree felony and the other a fourth degree felony, as well as one count of identity fraud, a fifth degree felony.
According to court documents, Casey is alleged to have received a 2006 Hyundai Sonata owned by Madison Fiehrer, between April 28-29, 2019. In conjunction with that, Casey also allegedly gained a JP Morgan credit card, also property of Fiehrer, and then used Fiehrer’s identification for an attempted purchase.
Casey has entered a plea of guilty, which will be held in abeyance if he successfully completes the Athens County Empowerment program through the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office. If he successfully completes the program, jail time will be waived.
Joseph Gillispie, 36, of The Plains, was originally charged with falsification to obtain a concealed handgun, a fourth degree felony, for an application sent to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office on July 29, 2020. He entered a plea that will allow him to enter into a diversion program on Nov. 2, 2020, with a plea of guilty held in abeyance if the diversion program is not completed successfully.
Jason Francis, 37, of Athens, was originally charged with theft, a fifth degree felony for allegedly stealing a commercial air compressor from the BP on Richland Avenue; tampering with evidence, a third degree felony, for allegedly fighting the investigation into the air compressor; and petty theft, a first degree misdemeanor, for miscellaneous items allegedly taken from the Speedway on Richland Avenue.
Francis entered a plea of guilty which will be held in abeyance if he completes the diversion program.
Allison Cotton, 27, of Columbus, was charged originally with two counts of intimidation of an attorney, victim or witness, third degree felonies. She was accepted into the Athens County Empowerment Program on Dec. 3, 2020, and a plea of guilty will be held in abeyance until she is able to successfully complete the diversion program.
Ronald K. Ash II, of Pickerington, Ohio, was originally charged and sentenced on three fifth degree felony counts of receiving stolen property, three counts of fourth degree felony theft from a person in a protected class, one third degree felony count of burglary, one fifth degree felony count of theft, and two first degree misdemeanor counts of receiving stolen property. He was sentenced to 36 months in prison, as well as a total of $4,658 to four separate debtors.
Ash entered a motion through his attorney for judicial release, which was granted on Dec. 3, 2020. He was ordered to serve five years of post-release control and pay restitution to the four debtors, as well as successfully complete the STAR Community Justice Center Program which he was accepted into on Dec. 4, 2020.
