The first three arraignments connected to the 2018 death of 18-year-old Ohio University student Collin Wiant were held in Athens County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday, with three men pleading innocent to a myriad of charges.
All were released on their own recognizance, with jury trials tentatively scheduled for late January 2020.
All of the charges relate to the death of Wiant, a freshman at Ohio University who had been a pledge of the Sigma Pi fraternity. Early in the morning of Nov. 12, 2018, he was found unresponsive at 45 Mill St., which according to the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office was a house multiple members of the fraternity lived in and used for organizational activities.
An autopsy found Wiant died of asphyxiation, reportedly caused by him having inhaled nitrous oxide ingestion from a canister (known as a “whippet”).
An Athens County Grand Jury indicted several people who were members of the fraternity at the time of Wiant’s death with charges including reckless homicide, involuntary manslaughter, hazing and a number of other drug/alcohol offenses.
The Grand Jury also charged a local business and its owner with having improperly supplied the nitrous oxide that led to Wiant’s death.
James Wanke was the first to be arraigned Wednesday morning and pleaded innocent. The 25-year-old and his business, Silver Serpent Exotic Gifts, faces charges of involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony; two counts of trafficking in harmful intoxicants, both fifth-degree felonies; involuntary manslaughter, a third-degree felony; and improperly dispensing or distributing nitrous oxide, a fourth-degree misdemeanor.
Judge Lang allowed Wanke to be released on his own recognizance, with stipulations that he is allowed to travel for business and that Silver Serpent’s two Athens locations stop selling nitrous oxide. In addition, the business must be open for any inspection required by law enforcement.
A trial date for Wanke is scheduled for Jan. 28, 2020.
Dominic Figliola was arraigned Wednesday and was also released on his own recognizance. He pleaded innocent to charges of permitting drug abuse, a fifth-degree felony; hazing, a fourth-degree misdemeanor; aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony; and failure to comply with underage alcohol laws, a misdemeanor.
Figliola was a student at OU between Fall 2016 and Spring 2019, The Messenger has reported. His attorney, Bob Toy, said in court that Figliola has been under suspension from OU and will not be in the Athens area besides attending his court hearings. A trial date for Figliola is scheduled for Jan. 28, 2020.
Saxon Angell-Perez was the third to appear before Judge Patrick Lang on Wednesday. He pleaded innocent to charges of permitting drug abuse, a fifth-degree felony; hazing, a fourth-degree misdemeanor; and trafficking in cocaine, a fifth-degree felony. also appeared before Judge Lang on Wednesday and entered a plea of innocent to the charges of permitting drug abuse, a fifth-degree felony; hazing, a fourth-degree misdemeanor; and trafficking in cocaine, a fifth-degree felony.
Angell-Perez is currently an OU student and has been enrolled since Fall 2016.
Of the remaining six people indicted:
- Stephen Brent Lewis, 27, already had his initial appearance in court on Tuesday and pleaded innocent to charges of trafficking in harmful intoxicants and improperly dispensing or distributing nitrous oxide. A jury trial is scheduled for Dec. 21.
- Elijah Robert Wahib, 22, will appear before Judge Lang on Thursday and faces charges of tampering with evidence, permitting drug abuse, hazing, assault, obstructing justice and failure to comply with underage alcohol laws
- Cullen Willi McLaughlin, 20, will appear before Judge Lang on Thursday and faces a charge of trafficking in LSD.
- Joshua Thomas Androsac, 20, faces charges of permitting drug abuse, hazing, involuntary manslaughter, trafficking in harmful intoxicants and trafficking in cocaine. An arraignment date is not yet scheduled.
- Corbin Michael Gustafson, 22, faces a charge of reckless homicide. An arraignment date is not yet scheduled.
- Zachary Herskovitz, 22, faces charges of permitting drug abuse and hazing. An arraignment date is not yet scheduled.
