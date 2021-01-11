The City of Nelsonville announces that Pleasantview Avenue will be closed from Fort Street to Scott Street, and there will be no on street parking Wednesday, January 13, 2021 from 7:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.. The roadway is being closed for Asplundh Tree Expert Company to trim trees for American Electric Power. Pleasantview Avenue traffic will be detoured onto Scott Street. There will be no on street parking on Scott Street from Fort Street to Pleasantview Avenue to allow for two-way traffic for the day. Please avoid this area and use an alternate route.

Tags


Load comments