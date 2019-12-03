ALBANY — A slew of charges have been leveled against mainly unnamed individuals after a search warrant was executed at a Baker Road residence in the Albany area on Sunday by the Athens County Sheriff’s Office.
All of the charges centered around alleged contraband, firearms, poached wildlife and trespassing, according to the Office’s press release.
Officers with the Athens County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Unit, the Special Response team and Ohio Division of Natural Resources’ Division of Wildlife searched a Baker Road residence Sunday on a warrant after numerous neighbors reported the dwelling’s residents of suspected wildlife poaching over a course of several weeks.
Sheriff’s deputies discovered a male living at the residence in possession of a firearm, of which he should not have had any, as he has a prior felony of domestic violence on his record, disqualifying him from firearm ownership.
That man, Brenton Welsh, was arrested and transported to the Southeastern Regional Jail for parole violation.
While deputies were executing the search warrant, a male and female were located inside the residence. No names or other identifying information was provided in the release.
Deputies reported searching the residence and outbuildings and allegedly found multiple contraband items, as well as illegally harvested wildlife.
The report listed several recovered stolen items, including trail cameras, suspected methamphetamine, two firearms, drug paraphernalia, three deer carcasses, duck remains, deer skulls, non-game birds (such as owls or hawks) and ammunition.
Additional suspects are also expected to be charged, with the expected charges to include:
- 2 counts of felony possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine)
- 2 counts of having weapons while under disability
- 2 counts of possession of drug paraphernalia
- 2 counts of contributing to unruliness or delinquency of a child.
- 5 counts of jacklighting (spot lighting)
- 8 counts of no hunting license
- 5 counts of no deer permit
- 5 counts of untagged deer
- 2 counts of hunting out of season with a firearm
- 4 counts of hunting without permission
- 2 counts of failure to temporarily tag a deer
- 5 counts of failure to check deer
- 3 counts of hunting with the aid of a motor vehicle
- 2 counts of shooting from a public road
- 1 count of possession of a non-game bird
- 4 counts of possession of deer rack without tag
- 6 counts of hunting under revocation
- 3 counts of hunting deer out of season
- 1 count of not possessing federal wildlife stamp
- 1 count of not possessing state waterfowl stamp
- 1 count of not possessing HIP certification
- 3 counts of failure to tag deer
