Meigs County Sheriff Scott Fitch said a man was arrested on a weapon's charge and resisting arrest Friday after he allegedly threatened people with a firearm before fleeing from law enforcement in a vehicle and later on foot before being apprehended in the woods.
Michael Richmond, 35, of Point Pleasant, WVa., aka the “Kid,” was allegedly threatening individuals with a firearm in Syracuse, according to the press release from the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office.
When deputies and Pomeroy Police arrived, a female began to flee on foot behind the residence. Deputies said the woman, later identified as Brittany Greenleaf, 36, of Portland and Richmond got into a KIA SUV and continued to flee in their vehicle.
Deputies and Pomeroy PD pursued the vehicle and were joined by Racine Police Department and the Ohio State Highway Patrol. At one point, law enforcement lost sight of the car near SR 124 in Syracuse but was able to reestablish a visual on the vehicle on Morning Star Road in Racine.
As deputies and officers continued pursuit of the vehicle, it stopped on Morning Star Road, and Richmond fled from the car on foot and into the woods, the press release said.
Meigs County Sheriff's Office K9 Attila began a track on Richmond before he was taken into custody. Richmond faces charges of having Weapons Under Disability, a felony of the third degree, in addition to resisting arrest, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Richmond also had felony arrest warrants out of Meigs County, Gallia County, and West Virginia.
The vehicle's driver, Greenleaf was taken into custody and she faces charges of Failure to Comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a felony of the third degree in addition to a charge of resisting arrest, a misdemeanor of the second degree. An inventory of the vehicle was conducted prior to it being impounded, and a 12-gauge shotgun was recovered, according to the press release.
Sheriff Fitch thanked the Pomeroy, Racine, and Middleport Police Departments, the State Highway Patrol, Meigs County EMS, and Meigs County 911 for their assistance.
