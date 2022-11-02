BUTCHEL — A Pomeroy man was arrested and charged in connection with the death of a Butchel man.
Brian Keith Hart, age 32, of Landaker Road, Pomeroy, was arrested and charged with the murder of Brian Keith Swart, according to the indictment document filed with the Athens County Clerk of Courts.
According to the Nelsonville Police Department’s Facebook page, the agency was dispatched at 2:24 p.m. Oct. 30 to 5175 State Route 78, Buchtel, for a questionable death.
Upon arrival, Swart was found deceased from a fatal head wound. The Athens County Coroner’s Office was notified and responded to the scene.
Nelsonville Police Chief Scott Fitch requested Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations to process the scene and also requested assistance from the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office. First Assistant Prosecutor Meg Saunders, Chief Investigator Jay Barrett and other Investigators from the Prosecutor’s Office responded to the scene.
Athens County Sheriff Rodney Smith and his deputies, as well as the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, assisted in the investigation. During the investigation, Hart was identified as a suspect. Meigs County deputies began checking residences in an attempt to locate him, the release said.
Hart was located at his residence in Pomeroy and taken into custody, the release said.
Hart was subsequently charged with murder, first-degree felony. His bond was denied and he was taken to Southeast Ohio Regional Jail, where he was still being held as of Wednesday afternoon.
According to court documents, a grand jury indicted Hart on two charges of murder; having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; aggravated murder; and gross abuse of a corpse, a fifth-degree felony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.