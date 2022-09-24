It’s kind of like a little floating city on the Ohio River. These sternwheeler owners travel about in groups in their unique watercrafts. This week, they docked at the waterfront of Pomeroy on the mighty Ohio River. Having names such as Betty Lou, Frank D, and Miss Sterling, these boats were tightly stacked together, sometimes three boats deep. This parking arrangement necessitates the owners of some boats to use other boats to get to shore. But that’s no problem because everyone in the group is friends and is there to help each other. As a mater of fact, they have a code of ethics. Whenever someone breaks down while traveling on the river, everyone stops to help. Every sternwheeler in this group is unique. Some are big and heavy and build for industrial purposes. Others are more modern and built for pleasure. In any case, these crafts always need maintenance. The captain of every sternwheeler is somewhat of a mechanic. This year’s Pomeroy Sternwheel Regatta event includes lots of games, food, and music. The last big event is a performance by Elvis tribute artist, Dwight Icenhower on Saturday night on the waterfront. And it’s all free.
In addition, food and craft vendors, a beer tent and t-shirt vendors will all be open for business during this three-day event, which started on Thursday.
Other activities throughout the weekend will include historic walks through Pomeroy, and a corn hole tournament.
