LOGAN — An annual literary event is returning to the Hocking Hills for the first time in almost two years.
Power of Poetry 2021, an event by Ravensun Poetry, is going virtual this year for its annual poetry festivities The two-day festival begins on Friday, March 19 and concludes on Saturday, March 20. The event is free and will be livestreamed on YouTube. Last year’s event was canceled due to the coronavirus, Alan Cohen, an organizer, said.
The festival will feature 40 artists of all kinds — visual artists, musicians and poets, including former U.S. poet laureate Billy Collins, Oscar-nominated actor Andrew Garfield and current Athens, Ohio poet laureate Wendy McVicker.
The theme of the first night is “educating the heart,” Cohen explained. The theme is inspired by a Scandanavian folk tale called “The Lind Worm.”
Cohen will begin to tell the story at the beginning of the program, and conclude after others present. Cohen’s story and others poems and presentations will reflect the theme of “educating the heart.” Friday night’s presentation will run about two hours long.
Saturday’s theme is similar; “Pathways to the heart.” But within Saturday’s show are three themes as well: Kindness, redemption and mirth. Saturday’s presentation will be longer, coming in at about three hours with a 10 minute intermission. Saturday night will feature Wellspring of Imagination performers, a program for youths in poetry.
Thomas Ellison, 22, of Dayton, Ohio will be performing in Saturday’s production. Ellison, a Wellspring of Imagination alumnus, is excited to perform once again at the festival. For him, poetry is more than just a literary art form.
“Poetry — the power of it is more than just the art label,” Ellison said. “It’s a spiritual connection — it’s another form of communication (that) can be interpreted in so many ways.”
Ellison thinks the Power of Poetry festival is effective because it incorporates poets from all ages and professional levels. There are performers who are college students, lifetime poets, writers, painters and more, Ellison said. “They also incorporate self-intuition and (the) inner self, and I think that’s the grand scheme of it all.”
Ellison will perform a piece called “Burn Out,” an original monologue he wrote in high school.
“I wrote this poem when I was 16 or 17,” Ellison said. “It was for a contest (my high) school was doing for drug abuse awareness and it’s about that... It’s inspired by a true story; it’s really in-depth and pretty interpretive.”
Night two will also feature a bonus story at the end of regular programming that will be R-rated, Cohen said. Like Ellison, Cohen is excited to share the Power of Poetry experience again with his colleagues, many of whom are returning performers.
“I’m overwhelmed by the support from all these people,” Cohen said. “A lot of them said that the past year, they have not been able to obviously go out and be with audiences. A lot of them just felt that it was a good idea to be involved in something like this — a celebration of the art.”
The festival is dedicated to Greg Kimura, Brian Doyle, Barry Lopez and David Darling. Both Friday and Saturday’s shows begin at 7 p.m. and will be livestreamed on the Ravensun Poetry YouTube channel, where they can also be watched later. More information can be found at www.ravensunpoetry.com/connect.
****
Keri Johnson is a reporter for The Logan Daily News
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.