Power was restored to the Athens area overnight, after 18,000 were left without electricity when a power pole was damaged in a remote area.
With no power in Athens, Ohio University students flocked to bars uptown and vehicles struggled to navigate the lack of traffic lights.
The cause of the outage was unclear for hours as AEP Ohio, the region’s primary electric provider, worked to determine what went wrong after several power stations in the Athens and Albany areas went out at 2 p.m.
It was discovered around 4 p.m. that a high-voltage wooden power pole that feeds nearby stations was damaged, said Deanna Gilliland, communications consultant for AEP Ohio.
She said the damaged pole was in a “remote” location, so crews were devising a way to reach it.
AEP has diverted power from other stations to Athens, partially alleviating the outages for some users. It is not exactly clear when full service will be restored, as the 6 p.m. time shared by AEP was a system-generated estimate and power had not been restored as of print time on Friday.
Because of the outage, traffic signals across town were not functioning, creating a very unsafe situation for drivers during rush hour. Much of Ohio University, which canceled classes for the rest of the day, was also affected by the outage. Athens closed the county government annex and the court house.
Generators kept only emergency lighting on in university facilities, but there wasn’t enough power to support heating in residence halls. Students were offered blankets to help keep warm. Dining facilities operated as usual, but with limited menus, university spokesperson Carly Leatherwood said.
Several Uptown businesses temporarily shuttered, while others remained open accepting cash only. Bars continued to serve drinks in the dark to scores of students in the late afternoon.
When night fell, Uptown grew desolate as it was illuminated only by cars’ headlights while drivers apprehensively made their way down Court Street since the stoplights still weren’t working. Students continued packing into bars, whose drinking areas were dimly lit only by an emergency lightbulb or two.
Some Uptown restaurants, like Ginger Asian Kitchen, served take-out food to customers in a near pitch black darkness.
Some residents drove to nearby towns, or even as far as Parkersburg for hot food.
The Athens Community Center opened its doors as a warming shelter for residents who might have lost their heating.
