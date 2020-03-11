Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced plans Tuesday to relocate at least 125 polling locations across the state a week before primary voting begins, with more locations being relocated as COVID-19 concerns rise.
As of Tuesday, none of those locations are in Athens County.
Penny Brooks, deputy director of the Athens County Board of Elections, said Tuesday morning that as of yet no precincts have had to be moved. LaRose said any locations that were planned at senior residential facilities or nursing homes would need to be relocated.
LaRose has emphasized in the past few weeks that Ohioans should consider voting early or voting by mail to avoid transmitting the virus. He also noted that an earlier plan to move polling locations in certain schools has been scrapped.
The Secretary of State’s Office also launched a “corona facts” website for updated poll locations, ohiosos.gov/coronafacts, with the counties to be updating the information feeding into the website throughout the week.
To encourage absentee voting, LaRose has authorized any Ohioan voting absentee to drop their ballot off in person at their county Board of Elections office. The Athens office is located at 15 S. Court Street, and polls will be open on election day from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
As with voter in line at a polling location after 7:30 p.m., anyone with an absentee ballot in line before polls close can cast their vote.
