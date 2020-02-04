McARTHUR — Vinton County High School School Counselor Kellie Abele noted that often in her conversations with students about their plans for life after graduation, their overall attitude is of an “I’ll figure it out” nature.
The program she spearheads, the Viking Success College and Career Advising Program, focuses on shifting that attitude.
The Viking Success program, funded through a grant from General Mills, was established during the 2015-16 academic year in response to a state-issued mandate that schools have official, board-approved, career advising policies, but Abele noted that the school district had implemented a variety of college and career planning initiatives many years prior to that mandate.
Abele noted the program’s mission is for students in Vinton County to “create their own Viking Success story.”
“The goal of the program is to help every student graduate with a plan for success beyond high school. This may take the form of employment, further education, training, or enlistment,” Abele said. “Success can mean different things to different people.”
Abele noted that in her role, she plans and coordinates most of the college and career-related events throughout the year, but the success of these initiatives are thanks to the support and teamwork of teachers, staff, building administrators and “a great team of student leaders who help with program delivery during big events.”
“We’re not an organized team,” Abele said. “Those who have the time and space do it.”
Teachers and staff who help carry out the program arrange for career activities for their classes — guest speakers or field trips being popular activities.
Many professionals have also visited Vinton County High School through the Viking Success program’s Career Awareness Day to talk about their careers: a small business owner, an FBI agent, a photographer, an artist, a cosmetologist, a welder, a pipefitter, local law enforcement officers, a Heavy Equipment Operator, a nurse, a massage therapist, a physical therapist and physical therapy assistant, a teacher, a medical lab technician, a construction trades worker, a forester and a Wildlife Management worker. Other guest speakers have represented jobs in the oil and gas Industry, robotics, cybersecurity, engineering, social work, addiction counseling, law, film, the medical field and military service.
The program varies by grade level at Vinton County High School, Abele said, but many themes and principles span across grade levels. For example, Abele coordinates classroom activities for students to discuss what they believe the definition of “success” is and how to create a pathway to get there.
“While this is an imperfect process, it is still important to begin imagining future possibilities while they’re still in school,” Abele said. She also noted she keeps track of “who is interested in what” so she can share information about opportunities like summer workshops and campus visits with students.
Freshmen begin working with the Ohio Means Jobs website as a part of their curriculum, and sophomores can learn about the programs at Buckeye Hills Career Center, and opt to participate in a campus visit to see BHCC firsthand.
“What they learn on these visits helps them make a more informed decision about the program that fits them best,” Abele said.
Seniors also attend the Annual Job Fair in Athens, where they meet up to 100 different employers and learn about the opportunities that exist within their company or organization. These students learn how to prepare for and get the most out of a job fair experience, as well as the power of networking. Seniors can also attend the Viking Success Alumni Coffeehouse, an event where recent graduates return to talk about their experiences with college, trade school or the military. They discuss topics such as residence hall living; time, money and stress management; meeting new people and learning to adapt to individual and cultural differences with others.
Of course, college visits are an important component to the program.
“It’s important for them to be exposed and imagine themselves there; having that boots on the ground experience is crucial,” she said.
The program also works with other organizations in the county to teach its participants about life after graduation.
Older students participate in a Real World, Real Money workshop, coordinated by The Ohio State University’s Vinton County Extension Office. This three-day training and simulation teaches soon-to-be grads about the real cost of living, including understanding income and the impact of taxes, costs of daily living, debt and other issues.
“Some have no grasp of what it means to spend $25,000 on education per year,” she said. She encourages many students to weigh all of their options in terms of creating their own success stories: four-year institutions, community college, trade schools and more. Local trade schools and colleges offer talks through the program about short-term, low cost training programs that can help students move into one of Ohio’s in-demand jobs.
In addition, the Viking Success program hosts financial aid workshops to walk students and their guardians through the appropriate paperwork.
Even after all the planning, submitted applications, career fairs and more, sometimes students decide after high school that they need to “pivot” in their career path, Abele noted.
“You don’t just graduate and then everything magically works out the way you want it to, especially if your plan involves furthering your education, getting training or living on your own,” Abele said. “We want our students to know their options and plan for how they will realize their goals. We want them to know about other options if their first choice doesn’t work out.”
