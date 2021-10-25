This fall, the Wayne National Forest is planning prescribed fires in two areas totaling up to 1,179 acres. The planned burn areas are located on the Athens and Ironton Ranger Districts, with a majority burned in Athens County.
Prescribed burns are intentional fires that are managed by professional wildland firefighters.
“When the right weather conditions are present, prescribed burns help us encourage healthy oak-dominated forests. Oak species are essential to the ecosystem of southeast Ohio and the Appalachian foothills region,” said Forest Supervisor Carrie Gilbert.
Oak-dominated forests are fire-tolerant, and periodic, low-intensity prescribed burns help oak trees outcompete other species such as maple and beech, which thrive in shade and are becoming increasingly more common. Oak ecosystems provide critical food and habitat to a variety of wildlife species.
Depending on weather and landscape conditions, fire crews may use traditional ground-based or aerial ignition methods to conduct prescribed burns. Aerial ignition involves the use of a Plastic Sphere Dispenser machine mounted in a helicopter to drop ignition spheres onto a targeted area.
“Aerial ignition is one of many tools available to us while conducting prescribed burns. This innovative practice reduces risk for our firefighters and allows us to work at an increased pace,” said Gilbert. “Please be aware that prescribed burns may temporarily result in large smoke columns that will dissipate quickly.
During prescribed fire operations, a Temporary Flight Restriction will be established over the burn area to protect aircraft performing official work duties. All unauthorized aircraft, including drones, will be prohibited from flying over the area during those times.
Summary details about the planned prescribed burns in Athens County are as follows:
Athens Ranger District
Athens Unit
- Long Ridge SE (East) Prescribed Burn
- Size: Approximately 900 acres
- Location: Athens County, Millfield Township, near the following areas: Doanville, Modoc, Redtown, adjacent to State Route 685
- Buffalo Beats Prescribed Burn
- Size: Approximately 20 acres
- Location: Athens County, Doanville, Buchtel, Modoc near State Route 685
