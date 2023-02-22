The process to select Ohio University’s 23rd president is on track with plans to host forums to meet the finalists starting next week.
In recent months, the committee has been reviewing candidates and is poised to recommend finalists to the OU Board of Trustees, which is ultimately charged with selecting the president.
To date, presidential candidate finalists have not been announced; however, the university plans to share a search update with the campus community next week.
The Search Committee narrowed the field to four time slots for people who will be invited for extensive campus visits and interviews starting March 1. The target timeline for the BOT to name a new president is by the end of March.
“The Presidential Search Committee convened earlier last week to discuss and evaluate candidates,” OU Spokesman Dan Pittman said. “To date, the University’s overall search timeline remains intact, and the search committee plans to share an unranked list of finalists with OHIO’s Board of Trustees later this month.”
The new president’s term is expected to begin following President Hugh Sherman‘s two-year term, which is set to conclude on June 30.
The Committee will have open forums for each presidential candidate finalist in Athens on March 1, 2, 7 and 8.
Each open forum will also be available via livestream for those with an OHIO login.
• Presidential Candidate Finalist Open Forum #1
Date: Wednesday, March 1 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Baker University Center Theater
• Presidential Candidate Finalist Open Forum #2
Date: Thursday, March 2 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Walter Hall Rotunda
• Presidential Candidate Finalist Open Forum #3
Date: Tuesday, March 7 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Baker University Center Ballroom A
• Presidential Candidate Finalist Open Forum #4
Date: Wednesday, March 8 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Baker University Center Ballroom A
All presidential candidate finalist open forum dates, times and locations are currently tentative and subject to change.
OU students, faculty and staff and alumni, along with members of the Athens community, are invited to participate in the forums, according to a press release from the university. The participation, engagement and feedback from the campus community will play a vital role in the Board of Trustees’ evaluation of each of the presidential candidate finalists as they work through the decision-making process.
AGB Search was hired to find potential candidates who may be interested in the job.
Founded by the Association of Governing Boards of Universities and Colleges (AGB) in 2010, AGB Search offers executive search, interim search, and compensation evaluation services exclusively for higher education institutions, according to AGB’s website.
The president’s job description can be found here: https://www.agbsearch.com/sites/default/files/position-profiles/2022_ohio_university_presidential_search_profile.pdf
Board of Trustees Chair Peggy Viehweger serves as chair of the search committee, which includes representatives from across the university community.
Updates on the stakeholder engagement process, including key meeting dates, as well as additional information on the search for the next president can be found on the Presidential Search website at https://www.ohio.edu/president/presidential-search
