This year, there wasn’t a rainbow balloon arch held by regional healthcare employees. There wasn’t a horse painted rainbow colors or confetti, or an air of celebration, with music, dancing and spontaneous cheers of joy and expression.
Instead, it was replaced with raised fists, moments of silence and impassioned pleas for the continued support of the Black Lives Matter movement, especially for the support of queer-identifying or transgender Black individuals.
SEORA (Southeastern Ohio Rainbow Alliance) had posted in April that Pride in Athens would be canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. That was before George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis on May 25, igniting anger in many communities as not just his death, but other Black people’s deaths were spread on social media as examples of systemic racism and police brutality. Since then, videos of excessive force from police officers and the use of chemical agents across the nation have turned the movement once more into a global cause.
In Athens, protesters gathered to show solidarity with members of the LGBTQ and Black communities. delfin bautista, a member of the board for the Southeastern Ohio Rainbow Alliance (SEORA), led Saturday’s events.
“The first Pride gatherings — Stonewall, Compton and Dewey — were riots, led by trans people of color against police violence and police brutality,” delfin said. “Black Lives Matter was founded by Black women of color as an intersectional movement to eradicate white supremacy, offer support to Black individuals and communities impacted by violence, and to celebrate that all Black lives matter now, and matter always.”
A few individuals shared stories of what Pride means to them at the first location for the gathering on College Green. Others shared their stories after the group marched down College Street and up Washington Street to finish with a rally at the Athens County Courthouse.
One speaker was a rising 10th grader in Athens High School. The teen identified as transgender, noting that the first time he came out was to a stranger at Athens Pride. He spoke to the idea of white privilege, stating that it is the duty of those who pass as white or cisgender, or are cisgender and white, to stand up for those who may be at risk.
“As someone who passes well as a cis man in society, even though I’m not, and as straight man, which again, I’m not, and I’m also white — that gives me an insane amount of privilege,” he said. “I wasn’t using that to protect all the people who I knew would need that help. And for that, I want to apologize.”
He noted that the solidarity of the group was great, but if it was not benefiting Black, indigenous or queer people, or any combination thereof, then he believes it to be not of a benefit to society’s members.
“It is a global, even a universal fact and truth, that no human is lesser or greater than another for any reason,” he said. “In order to truly stand together, we need things like this.”
A volunteer speaker noted that Pride would not happen in their home country, and experiencing it in the U.S. is affirming to their identity. Another volunteer speaker noted they grew up in a U.S. town with around half the population of Athens. They noted that it brings them hope for the teens still attending school in that town for a more inclusive future.
At the Courthouse, a speaker spoke to the group with a passionate message: “Stop killing us.”
“We need accomplices, not allies,” they said.
Genesis, a local Black activist, noted that there is no perfect shelter.
“I am standing on the shoulders of prior activists and those who have gone before me,” she said. “This is not a peaceful country.”
She noted that the fight is not nearly over, noting that the fight for Black rights has existed for decades and will continue to exist. She noted that Stonewall occurred in 1969, but gay marriage was only legalized nationwide in 2015.
“We need momentum,” she said. “We are on borrowed time.”
To close out the rally, the crowd chanted a well-known quote from Assata Shakur, a Black activist:
“It is our duty to fight for our freedom. It is our duty to win. We must love each other and support one another. We have nothing to lose but our chains.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.