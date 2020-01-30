The Athens County League of Women Voters has announced a slate of upcoming forums to help inform voters about the May primary election races.
Here is a guide to what the League of Women Voters of Athens County has planned for the next month. Also listed are candidates that have officially filed and have been invited to their respective public forums. The Messenger makes no independent guarantees as to the candidates’ attendance and participation.
- Feb. 6, 6:30 p.m. at the Athens Community Center — Athens County Probate Juvenile Judge Candidates in both Primary Contests — Rusty Rittenhouse and Zachary Saunders.
- Feb. 11, 6:30 p.m., at the Athens Community Center — Ohio 15th District Congressional Candidates in the Democratic Primary — Incumbent Steve Stivers (R-Upper Arlington) and Democratic challengers Daniel Kilgore and Joel Newby, and Republican challenger Shelby Hunt.
- Feb. 18, 6:30 p.m., at Trimble High School — Athens County Treasurer Candidates and 78th Ohio House Candidates — Incumbent treasurer Ric Wasserman (D) and challenger Peter Kotses (D), and House Representative candidate Charlotte Owens (D)
- Feb. 20, 6:30 p.m. at the Nelsonville Public Library — Athens County Treasurer Candidates — Incumbent treasurer Ric Wasserman (D) and challenger Peter Kotses (D)
- Feb. 27, 6:30 p.m. at the Albany Wells Public Library — Athens County Treasurer Candidates— Incumbent treasurer Ric Wasserman (D) and challenger Peter Kotses (D)
- Mar. 3, 6:30 p.m. at Coolville United Methodist Church — Athens County Treasurer Candidates— Incumbent treasurer Ric Wasserman (D) and challenger Peter Kotses (D)
- TBA in Amesville — Athens County Treasurer Candidates— Incumbent treasurer Ric Wasserman (D) and challenger Peter Kotses (D)
- March 10, 6:30 p.m. at Athens Public Library — Athens County Treasurer Candidates— Incumbent treasurer Ric Wasserman (D) and challenger Peter Kotses (D)
The League of Women Voters is a non-partisan organization staffed by local volunteers. They seek to provide voters with election information as well as register residents to vote.
