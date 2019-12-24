Note: This story appears in the Tuesday, Dec. 24 newspaper on Page A1.
A number of local governmental seats are up for re-election this year, and on Friday the Athens County Board of Elections certified the petitions submitted for the March 17, 2020 Primary election.
A few contested races appear to be shaping up.
First is the race for state representative of the 94th District, a title currently held by Rep. Jay Edwards (R-Nelsonville). The 94th Ohio House District includes all of Athens, Meigs, and Vinton counties and part of Washington County.
Edwards has filed for re-election, and this would be his third term if elected. He was born and raised in Nelsonville and attended Ohio University on a football scholarship and received his degree in Mathematics.
He also currently serves as the Republicans’ Majority Whip for the 133rd General Assembly, which runs through the end of 2020.
Edwards has been a proponent for Southeastern Ohio, and has brought several grants to the area. For his first term, Edwards made public appearances a central tenet of his service. He now serves on five committees in the 133rd Assembly: Public Utilities, Commerce and Labor, Rules, Higher Education and Finance, as well as a Finance subcommittee on higher education, which focused on funding for public colleges and universities.
Challenging him is Katie O’Neill, also of Nelsonville. O’Neill, a Democrat, is running for office for the first time but has been involved in politics since she was a teenager — her father was elected as an appeals court judge when she was 15 years old. Shortly thereafter, she also helped him become an Ohio Supreme Court judge with no donations from anyone.
O’Neill has a Bachelor of Social Science in History and Environment, specializing in 19th century history, geology and geography. She later earned a Master of Arts in energy regulation and law, and Juris Doctorate in environmental law at Vermont Law School. During her time in Vermont she remained involved in politics, serving on a conservation commission and helping preserve a flood plain in the area.
O’Neill stated strong support for clean water and environmental awareness; affordable rent; raising the minimum wage to $15 per hour; and lifting up the history and heritage of her district.
“I would like to see a more symbiotic relationship between communities and businesses, where there is an appreciation for the history of the town and their local goals,” O’Neill said. “I would like to bring my knowledge of community and policy as well as knowledge of geography and geology and create that kind of business cooperation between government and industry.”
Two individuals have filed for the Athens County Treasurer seat, held currently by Democrat Ric Wasserman. Athens City Council member Peter Kotses has also thrown his hat in for the race. Kotses is also the owner of Athens Bicycle.
Kotses was just re-elected to his seat on council, which lasts through 2022. He was unable to be reached for comment prior to The Messenger’s print deadline.
Uncontested races
Many current office-holders filed for re-election in the Primary and do not face opponents for the March election. Those include:
Charlie Adkins, Democrat — County Commissioner, term starting Jan. 2, 2021
Chris Chmiel, Democrat — County Commissioner, term starting Jan. 3, 2021
Keller Blackburn, Democrat — Prosecuting Attorney
Candy Russell, Democrat — Common Pleas Court Clerk
Rodney Smith, Democrat — Sheriff
Jessica Markins, Democrat — County Recorder
Jeff Maiden, Democrat — County Engineer
Carl Ortman, Democrat — Coroner
Pat Lang, Democrat — Judge of Court of Common Pleas, General Division
Issues
There are just three issues up for the March 17 ballot.
The first is for Athens Ward 1, asking residents to vote yes or no on whether the Cats Corner bar, located on West Union Street, should be allowed to sell alcohol on Sunday from 10 a.m. to midnight.
Only residents of Ward 1 will be able to vote on this issue.
The village of Albany is asking for the renewal of a fire protection levy. The levy is one mill for five years.
The village of Buchtel is seeking an operating levy for current expenses. The village spans part of Athens and Hocking Counties, and will be assessed for both areas if approved. The levy would be a renewal of 2.5 mills for five years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.