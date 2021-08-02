The race for Ohio’s 15th Congressional District comes to an end Tuesday with polls open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 3.
The seat was left open after former Congressman Steve Stivers announced in April he was vacating the seat to accept the position of President and CEO of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce effective May 16, 2021.
The district represents all of Clinton, Fairfield, Hocking, Madison, Morgan, Perry, Pickaway, and Vinton counties, and parts of Athens, Fayette, Franklin, and Ross counties.
13 candidates have thrown their hat in the ring, eleven Republicans and two democrats. The winners will go on to face off in a special election on Nov. 2.
Republican candidates include:
- John Adams, Green Valley Chemicals owner
- Mike Carey, Ohio Coal Association member and U.S. Army national Guard veteran
- Eric M. Clark, LPN at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base
- Thad Cooperrider, former Perry County Commissioner
- Ruth Edmonds, former church relations director at the Center for Christian Virtue
- Ron Hood, former state representative for the 78th District
- Thomas Hwang
- State Sen. Stephanie Kunze
- State Rep. Jeff LaRe (Violet Twp.)
- State Sen. Bob Peterson
- Omar Tarazi, attorney and Hilliard City Council member
Democrat candidates for the seat are:
- Rep. Allison Russo
- Greg Betts, retired Army colonel
Endorsements for Russo include Athens City Mayor Steve Patterson, per previous Messenger reporting.
Stivers gave his endorsement to party member LaRe, stating in a tweet on July 22, “I voted for Jeff LaRe today! You should too.”
Former president Donald Trump is endorsing Carey, with his Make America Great Again super PAC purchasing $300,000 in television advertising in the state according to U.S. News and World Report.
A dive into the Republican candidates was published by Athens Messenger sister paper The Logan Daily News and can be read on their website. The same look into the Democratic candidates by Logan Daily can be found here.
Residents looking to check their polling place can do so at the Ohio Secretary of State website.
