A Reynoldsburg man convicted child pornography-related charges was sentenced Tuesday in Athens County Common Pleas Court to four years in prison.
Cody Layne Prater, 21, pleaded guilty last month to seven counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor.
According to the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office, the defense asked that Prater be placed on community control and the prosecutor’s office requested that he be sentenced to five years in prison.
Judge Patrick Lang sentenced Prater to four years in prison.
Prater is also required to register as a sex offender for 25 years, renewing his registration every 180 days.
According to the prosecutor’s office, after release from prison Prater will be subject to five years of mandatory post-release control.
The case was referred to the prosecutor’s office by the FBI’s Violent Crimes Task Force after it was discovered Prater had been storing files of child pornography in a Dropbox account, County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn stated in a news release.
A court document filed by the prosecutor’s office alleged that the offenses occurred between June 20, 2016 and April 21, 2017 at a West Columbus Street house in Nelsonville where Prater resided.
