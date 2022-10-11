On the heels of voter registration deadlines and following a decision Friday that once again blocked the six-week abortion law from taking effect in Ohio, a local group held a rally Sunday at the Athens County courthouse.
Louise Stewart, a founding member of Athenians for Bodily Autonomy, said the intent of the rally was twofold.
“We are protesting Ohio’s abortion bans, as well as the anti-LGBTQ bills that have been proposed in our statehouse,” she said. “We aim to energize voters to change the composition of the statehouse to one that will expand rather than destroy human rights.”
The event was purposely held two days before the deadline to register to vote, and three days before early voting begins for the midterm elections.
The group is calling on “Athens County officials to publicly pledge their refusal to waste taxpayer resources enforcing these dangerous new laws, to which we do not consent,” a statement issued by ABA stated.
Its intent behind the protest was to encourage local residents to join their voices with the group’s in demanding reproductive freedom and bodily autonomy for all, Stewart said.
The afternoon rally attracted a small, yet vocal mix of the community.
“We don’t have an exact number but would guess probably around 100 people participated over the course of the afternoon. It was definitely smaller than our last protest, which was right after Roe was overturned, so more people were looking for ways to take action right then,” Stewart said.
She added that: “We’re guessing the smaller turnout was also a function of people being worn out from Homecoming weekend. Regardless, the energy the participants brought was so uplifting, and we got tons of supportive honks and cheers from passersby. We’re so grateful for this community.”
Stewart, Jamie Miller, Maya Knopp and Ari Faber spoke. Steph Hunter the emcee, and Makenzie Price helped her lead chants.
Knopp’s prepared remarks emphasized the group’s belief that abortions should still be legal.
“Without a doubt: Abortions save lives, they’re a healthcare decision made by an individual to protect themselves. I repeat: Abortion bans cost lives. Poor sex education costs lives. Conservative social policy costs lives. Their entire philosophical argument is skewed by an incredibly flimsy understanding of what a human being is, and this costs lives,” Knopp said.
“... It’s the same story that’s played out so many times before, and will come about again as the wheel turns,” Knopp continued.
Faber acknowledged that this event was a necessary one in order to heighten awareness on the issues facing the electorate next month.
“Unfortunately, we aren’t here under the happiest of circumstances. Our rights are under a never-ending barrage from the political right. According to the Ohio Department of Health on October 3, 2021, 21,818 abortions were provided in Ohio last year. This means that nearly 60 abortions were provided daily across the state,” Faber said. “Everyone who owns a uterus has the right to decide what happens with their own body. A right to determine the trajectory of their life. A right to choose exactly how many children, if any, they want to bear and raise. A right to free abortion on demand without apology.”
Faber went on to say that abortion is an issue that should remain front and center as the Nov. 8 general election approaches and that it is a choice that should not be taken away.
“The decision to get or not to get an abortion is a deeply personal one, made between an individual and their provider, and no one else. The government wants to stay out of healthcare until it comes to the healthcare of marginalized groups and then they suddenly believe they have the authority to dictate which procedures can and cannot be performed despite what experts have said. It is appalling, rude, and disgusting to have career politicians insist they know better about what would be best for a patient of whom they have no knowledge,” Faber said.
The Athens rally had already been planned before a decision Friday from a Hamilton County judge that once again blocked the six-week abortion law from taking effect in Ohio, and affirmed abortion clinics’ arguments that abortion is health care.
In his ruling, Judge Christian Jenkins blocked the Senate Bill 23 indefinitely as the lawsuit continues, with abortion clinics wishing to see the law thrown out completely.
“The preliminary injunction will be in place for the duration of our case, which means abortions will be legal in Ohio for a period much, much longer than the temporary restraining order granted. This court ruling will provide significant relief to Ohio patients and clinics,” Planned Parenthood of Ohio, the ACLU and other clinics across the state said in a statement Friday afternoon that was released to the Associated Press.
Jenkins ruled against the state, which had previously argued that the “status quo” in Ohio was the six-week abortion law, since the clinics had not filed the lawsuit in Hamilton County court until two months after the law was implemented.
The two-month waiting period came as the Ohio Supreme Court did not move forward with a lawsuit the clinics had filed in its court. Because of that, the groups asked the state’s highest court to dismiss the lawsuit, so it could be moved to the current venue in southwest Ohio.
In ruling against the state on Friday, Jenkins considered testimony from several doctors on both sides of the case, and looked directly to the federal and state constitution for answers as to whether abortion was a right.
Though abortion is not a part of either constitution, Jenkins said the writers of both constitutions spelled out in the founding documents the ability for other rights, called “unenumerated” rights, to be a part of society, if not explicitly listed in the Bill of Rights.
He pointed to affidavits that had been submitted to the court by the ACLU and abortion clinics, telling stories of pregnancies that were not viable or caused patients to forgo cancer treatment, but were forced to continue because they were past the six-week gestation mark.
For more from the local rally, including comments from Stewart during her speech, see Wednesday’s edition of the Athens News.
