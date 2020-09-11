Candidates for the Athens County Court of Common Pleas Judge, Probate/Juvenile Division will meet in a virtual forum on Tuesday, Sept. 15, from 7-8:30 p.m. to answer questions from the public. The meeting is hosted by the League of Women Voters of Athens County.
Candidates Ken Ryan and Zach Saunders will take questions submitted in advance to AthensAsks@gmail.com. Questions must be submitted no later than 7 p.m. on Sept. 14; they must be answerable by both candidates and should not refer to pending court cases.
The forum can be viewed live on three sites:
1. City of Athens Website, from the “Video” link on the homepage, https://www.ci.athens.oh.us/278/Video.
2. Facebook, on either the City of Athens, Ohio - News and Information page: https://www.facebook.com/CityOfAthensOhioInfo, or the League of Women Voters of Athens County page: https://www.facebook.com/LWVAthensCounty.
3. On TV at the Government Channel, Spectrum Cable Channel 1024.
The recorded forum can also be viewed from Sept. 16 through Election Day, Nov. 3, on the City of Athens Facebook page and its YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwjs-m1zgUFbSVr3-SsOxnw) and in the On Demand section of the City website, or on the League’s Facebook page, and it will play periodically on Spectrum Cable Channel 1024.
Ken Ryan is an attorney and owner of Ryan Law Office Co., LPA in Athens, Ohio. Zach Saunders is currently an assistant Athens County prosecuting attorney.
