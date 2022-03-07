For the fifth consecutive year, the number of calls to Ohio’s Problem Gambling Helpline has gone up as shown in a new summary report from Ohio for Responsible Gambling.
“There’s a difference between responsible entertainment and potentially destructive behavior,” said Stacey Frohnapfel-Hasson, bureau chief, Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services. “Most Ohioans aren’t aware of how many people are at risk in their communities.”
March has been designated as Problem Gambling Awareness Month since 2002 as calls to the National Problem Gambling Hotline tend to spike during the month as college basketball’s annual tournament March Madness begins. Frohnapfel-Hasson said that while the majority of gamblers make responsible choices, technology is making it easier for people to bet and that can pose problems people may not be able to see.
“When sports betting becomes legal in Ohio, people can gamble any time of the day or night on anything in the world,” added Derek Longmeier, executive director, Problem Gambling Network of Ohio. “Casinos train staff to check on individuals who may be in crisis; that’s impossible with mobile sports wagering where customers play in isolation.”
A 2017 study found casino gamblers and sports gamblers had the highest rates of at-risk/problem gambling: 24.0% and 24.3% respectively. Frohnapfel-Hasson said people with gambling problems may also have higher risks of drug or alcohol use and mental health conditions, including thoughts of suicide.
Longmeier said the last year has also been historic for responsible gambling education and awareness, with several evidence-based programs being introduced and expanded throughout the state.
• Ohio’s Warm Transfer Project is unique nationally, connecting gamblers in crisis with immediate local resources. Available 24/7/365, more than 97% of calls ended with a thank you and/or a positive response.
• The Education and Skill Building to Prevent Problem Gambling Community Coalitions Project offered grantees funding for the implementation of problem gambling prevention strategies. The project reached more than 2.9 million Ohioans over its two-year funding cycle.
• Before You Bet, the state’s award-winning awareness program, received record traffic. The site offers community toolkits, online quizzes, and free resources to educate people of any age about responsible gambling. Nearly half a million people visited beforeyoubet.org in 2021.
• Change The Game Ohio provides tools, education, and resources about youth gaming and gambling for parents, educators, students, and prevention specialists in Ohio. It earned national recognition for bringing attention to the potential harmful effects of gambling and the virtual gambling embedded within gaming for children and adolescents.
Longmeier said Ohio is also in final testing of evidence-based programs that target younger people to prevent problem gambling, all of which are showing effective outcomes.
“Betting will grow exponentially in Ohio over the next few years,” Longmeier said. “Preparing now will help families, friends, and communities ensure this growth is safe and responsible.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.