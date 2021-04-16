Local activist and former mayoral candidate Damon Krane is taking another shot at city government this year — and this time around, he plans to do things a little differently.
Krane, a proclaimed democratic socialist, has been debating an at-large council run for months. And last week, he announced he would be throwing his hat in the ring against incumbents Sarah Grace and Beth Clodfelter, and potentially Democrat Ben Ziff as a challenger. All three seats are up for grabs this November.
“It’s really just one more step in what I’ve always been doing for my whole adult life — which is to try to push my community in a more progressive direction,” Krane said.
Krane said he hopes to draw voters in with his policy platform, rather than on personality.
“The main thing about my campaign — it’s not about me — it’s about the issues,” Krane said.
When Krane ran for mayor in 2019, many focused on his unique and confrontational style with engaging his opponent, including referring to Mayor Steve Patterson, a Democrat, as “the Republican candidate” for mayor.
For Krane, his policies sometimes put him at odds with the establishment, he said.
“There isn’t any way to (advance my policy agenda) that other than rocking the boat,” Krane said.
Krane’s policy list — shared on Facebook last week — is a ponderous list of progressive policy issues he sees with the city, including one of the main issues in his mayoral campaign, housing.
Krane campaigned heavily on the issues of housing and tenant’s rights in 2019 and said banning income discrimination on housing should be a crucial step toward improving access to affordable housing.
He also said he believes the city should update its housing code to make all city rental properties comply with section 8 eligibility standards.
Krane admonished Clodfelter and Grace for saying they were in favor of discriminating against low-income renters but said they have done nothing to further that issue since being elected.
Krane also emphasized racial justice policy points for his campaign. Krane pointed toward City Council’s June resolution to declare racism a public health crisis, which he commended as “well-argued and reasoned,” but criticized the body for failing to follow through with any action after passing it.
“They just haven’t followed up on it at all,” Krane said. “That’s a big problem — a clear broken promise.”
Krane said he was pursuing office again because he believes the “context” around housing issues has changed.
“A lot of things are going to be different about my run because the context has changed,” Krane said.
Krane said since he began his 2019 run, he believes he has seen the local Democratic party co-opt his and other 2019 independent candidates’ platform points such as housing and tenants rights into their platforms because he said they saw the merit in advocating for housing reform.
Krane called this “the local Bernie Sanders Effect,” after the Vermont senator and presidential candidate.
“In 2019, the Dem candidates acted like the independents were insane,” Krane said. “This time around, they’ve adopted large parts of our platforms.”
He said this election season, he will be focusing more on his incumbent opponents’, Clodfelter and Grace, track records.
“As incumbents, they need to be held accountable for their track records, not that it’s all bad, they wrote a great racial justice resolution,” Krane said. “What is that worth if you don’t follow through on that? Sarah Grace needs to be commended for writing a great resolution — but criticized for not following through at all.”
Krane also spent a lot of his own money in his last campaign, something he intends to restrain this year.
In 2019, Krane spent nearly as much money as Patterson, who was backed by many local and prominent contributors, such as local landlords and Democratic voters. Krane paid for much of his campaign out-of-pocket.
In 2019, when Krane ran against Mayor Steve Patterson, he was handily defeated by a margin of 2,075 to 571 votes.
“That’s an important learning experience,” Krane said.
Krane said he is going to focus on the candidate forums this year and try to mobilize support more cost-effectively.
“Plus, I’m still broke from 2019,” Krane said.
Krane said he is looking forward to candidate forums as the campaigning season moves forward, especially in a format with four candidates. He said in his forums against Patterson, it was too easy for another candidate to simply not address a question fully.
Krane waited several months to announce his candidacy, The Athens NEWS previously reported, and Krane told The Messenger he was trying to recruit an array of diverse candidates to challenge what he sees as establishment politicians.
He said he was pursuing people from all demographics, including students, the LGBTQ community, and people of color.
“Everybody on city council is an affluent white homeowner, they’re very homogeneous and unrepresentative, demographically, of our community,” Krane said.
Krane told The Athens Messenger that the drive failed, and only one candidate will be stepping forward this November. He said institutional and financial barriers are holding many people back from pursuing public office in Athens.
“The irony here is these are the folks who our current status quo isn’t working for,” Krane said.
