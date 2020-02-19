NEW BOSTON, OH – The Ohio Alliance for Arts Education will present the Southern Ohio Arts Education Summit on Wednesday, March 11, at the South Central Ohio ESC in New Boston.
Patti Mitchell, founder of Passion Works Studio in Athens, will be the keynote speaker for the event.
Mitchell is an artist and social entrepreneur specializing in collaborations between artists with and without developmental disabilities. She founded Passion Works Studio in 1998, and designed the studio’s signature product, “The Passion Flower,” which has become known as the “Official Flower of Athens.” As an artist in residence, she has helped organizations nationally and internationally start up their own arts programming ventures.
The Southern Ohio Arts Education Summit runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the South Central Ohio ESC. Participants will receive 5.5 contact hours for professional development. The cost is $20. Registration is available online at www.oaae.net.
The day-long Summit will offer multiple workshop sessions designed to meet the needs of fine arts educators (dance, music, theatre, visual arts) in Ohio schools. Topics include: Arts Integration and Curriculum, Adaptive Instruction and Inclusion, Arts and Accessibility, Working with Visiting Artists & Artist Residencies and Grant Writing.
For more information on this professional development opportunity, contact the Ohio Alliance for Arts Education at 614-224-1060 or email info@oaae.net.
The Ohio Alliance for Arts Education is a non-profit statewide arts service organization, working to ensure that the arts are an integral part of the education of every Ohioan.
