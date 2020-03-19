The Ohio University chapter of the American Association of University Professors has once again called on OU President M. Duane Nellis to make no personnel cuts during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“For the health of employees and their families, many of whom live in Athens and are insured through OU, we urge you to make no personnel cuts at this time,” the association said in a release Friday.
On Wednesday, the OU-AAUP released a series of tweets asking supporters to contact Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) about people losing their jobs during the crisis. Over 300 instructional faculty layoffs are expected to occur, despite the change in world circumstances.
OU has been facing a budget shortage for years, and this year the cuts have begun to occur in the instructional faculty ranks.
In January, the President and Vice President of OU’s Board of Trustees assured attendees of a Faculty Senate meeting that the university has a “strong financial” status. However, by the end of February the academic units of OU had been asked to cut a collective $26 million.
According to a statement from the American Association of University Professors (AAUP), this would jeopardize OU’s ability to successfully complete its educational mission, a message the group has pushed since last semester.
The OU-AAUP first sent a request to Nellis on Deb. 9, 2019 asking for a commitment to faculty retention. That letter also requested Nellis to direct the college Deans to cease all planned layoffs and require a greater share of budget cuts from units that do not directly support the academic mission of OU. According to the March OU-AAUP statement, Nellis never responded to the first request.
The group thanked Nellis on March 16 for “taking decisive action on the health crisis posed by COVID-19.” The statement continued, applauding his communication efforts and asking for him to hold off on faculty layoffs during the crisis.
“Decisions of this magnitude should not be made while classrooms are shuttered and campus events are suspended,” the letter stated. “Let’s come together for both the immediate and long-term health of Ohio University.”
On March 4, the association started a countdown to when the group hoped Nellis would commit to halting non-renewals. The countdown ended on March 16.
Now, the group and supporters are working through a list of daily actions to continue pressuring OU to keep its instructional faculty. The group is asking for supporters to call Rep. Jay Edwards (R-Nelsonville) and Sen. Brown for help on this matter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.