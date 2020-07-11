An Ohio University professor who faced the possibility of detenuring and removal after he was found in violation of university policy for sexual misconduct and retaliation against students retired in May under a voluntary separation agreement, according to a leaked internal memo, allowing him to amicably part ways with the university.
As part of the voluntary separation agreement, which was offered by the university this year to 608 mostly tenured faculty members in an effort to cut back on expenses, Sunggyu Lee will receive one final installment of his $214,373 base salary paid over an 18-month period.
He would also receive a one-time payment to cover the cost of his health care benefits, but it’s unclear if Lee was enrolled in the university’s health insurance plan because that information is protected by HIPPA law, a university spokesperson said.
The spokesperson also declined to comment on the specifics of his separation agreement.
Lee, a professor in the Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering Department who was placed on paid administrative leave in 2017, was found to have violated university policy through both an investigation conducted in 2017 and 2018 by The OU Office for Equity and Civil Rights Compliance (ECRC) and a 2019 report from a University Professional Ethics Committee (UPEC).
ECRC investigator Sara L. Trower interviewed three students and substantiated most of their allegations against Lee, including harassment, retaliatory harassment, non-consensual sexual conduct and sexual harassment by hostile environment, according to a previous report in The Athens NEWS.
The UPEC report affirmed the conclusions that Trower’s investigation reached and determined the university had “adequate cause” to initiate loss of tenure and dismissal proceedings for Lee, according to The NEWS’ report.
“His sexual advances toward his female students and his non-sexual, but retaliatory, behavior created an environment where students believed that saying no was not an option, and that doing so would lead to negative consequences,” the UPEC wrote at the time. “This is especially disturbing because many of the students working in his lab were international students, who had their funding and visas tied to performing satisfactorily in his lab.”
Lee attempted to appeal the investigation’s findings in 2018, but OU President Duane Nellis denied it. Thus, the final decision on whether or not to revoke Lee’s tenure and expel him from the university was left to his college’s leadership.
Chair of the Department of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering Dr. Valerie L. Young, who on July 6 sent the memo that The NEWS obtained to members of the UPEC and Faculty Senate, said she met with Lee, his lawyer and university legal counsel in February 2019, in accordance with the faculty handbook, but was “unable to resolve the matter to the satisfaction of both parties.”
In further accordance with the handbook, she referred the matter to her department’s Promotion and Tenure Committee (P&T), which unanimously agreed in March 2019 that the charges Trower substantiated against Lee were “serious” and that his “behavior created a hostile environment for students that was detrimental to their academic and professional development and could not be allowed to continue, and that sanction was required,” Young wrote in the memo.
The department’s P&T committee voted 8-1 by secret ballot to detenure and dismiss Lee, the memo said.
After reportedly reviewing the evidence herself, Young recommended in April 2019 to Dennis Irwin, who was at the time dean of The Russ College of Engineering and Technology, that Lee be detenured and dismissed. Irwin retired in summer 2019 without taking action on Young’s recommendation, according to the memo.
The college’s new dean, Mei Wei, reportedly told Young in July 2019 that the OU Office of Legal Affairs recommended delaying the decision on whether or not to detenure and remove Lee in hopes that it could reach a settlement, the memo said.
Lee retired on May 31 under the voluntary separation agreement before a settlement was reached, rendering his graduate faculty status terminated, according to the memo.
His attorney, Julie Davis, passed away in March, so another lawyer from the same legal firm, Gage Gosnell II, commented on their behalf.
"Given Dr. Lee’s election to participate in the VSRP and voluntary separation from employment with Ohio University, any and all actions against Dr. Lee potentially arising out of the August 3, 2018 Memorandum of Findings issued by OU’s Office of Equity and Civil Rights Compliance will no longer ensue," Gosnell wrote in an email to The NEWS.
In a set of similar circumstances, OU quietly settled a federal sexual harassment lawsuit in May, awarding $90,000 to a graduate student for the “alleged physical and related emotional injuries” she endured at the hands of both the institution and journalism professor Yusuf Kalyango, according to a previous report in The NEWS.
Trower’s university investigation with ECRC into Lee’s conduct found that he more than likely on one occasion grabbed a student’s buttocks while hugging and kissing her, and on another occasion hugged her so closely and tightly that “his groin was against her body,” and that she could feel his erection against her, The NEWS previously reported.
She also charged that Lee kissed her on the neck while hugging her on a few occasions.
“The stress and anxiety was so great that she sought medical attention to deal with it, and she also chose to change her academic program from a Ph.D. program to a master’s degree program so she could complete her degree more quickly and get out of respondent’s lab,” Trower reported at the time.
The professor also allegedly regularly hugged and kissed a female student on the cheek, and on one occasion, put his hands on her rib cage and reportedly said ‘oh, I’m going to dangerous territory’ as his hands approached her breasts. He additionally was accused of hugging the student and kissing her on the neck and on the shoulder after trying to kiss her on the cheek on one occasion, Trower previously reported.
Moreover, Trower found that Lee allegedly created a substantially hostile environment in his lab by capriciously favoring those who were on his good side, and completely ignoring or treating poorly those who weren’t.
“The students’ statements that the investigator found credible report an environment in which every student repeatedly observed how very negatively respondent treated those with whom he became displeased – yelling at them, giving them the silent treatment, ignoring them for extended periods, and speaking badly about them to others,” Trower wrote.
Trower noted multiple instances of this allegedly happening in Lee’s lab, including one occasion when Lee allegedly requested that an email exchange with a student be placed in the student’s official student folder in the department in which the student asked for a raise.
In his defense, Lee asserted that the students were either in poor academic standing or were otherwise disgruntled with him, and were engaging in a coordinated campaign to get him fired. He even alleged that one of the students cheated on her exams at one point with another student, although Trower obtained copies of the exam in question and found that the two students’ work was “substantially different.”
Trower said at the time she did not find that allegation to be credible.
Lee, through his attorney Davis, denied all of those allegations at the time. He said in a statement issued in January 2019 that he believes Trower erroneously reached the conclusions she made in her report.
“I look forward to working with my department regarding my serious concerns that the limited and erroneous findings of former ECRC investigator Sara Trower were not properly reached, and that the university process for reviewing her report has not been appropriately followed,” Lee wrote at the time. “I have been falsely accused; I have never in my long and distinguished career been accused of inappropriate touching of students, and it did not happen.
“Ms. Trower decided to ignore the students who told her this, did not interview others who would have told her that, and did not consider evidence that these students took advantage of the current fear of sexual misconduct claims and made false accusations against a professor to benefit themselves,” he continued.
Lee added, “The environment in my lab is not hostile – on the contrary, I have supported the academic work and careers of many fine women and men from around the world in my labs and they can attest to that. I have confidence that my colleagues at Ohio University will render a fair and responsible decision as to my actions and accomplishments with our students generally, and that I will be vindicated.”
