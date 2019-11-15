ZALESKI — A lot has changed in the village of Zaleski in the past few years.
The small Vinton County town, located about five miles west of the Athens County line, has received a face-lift of sorts and it’s now home to an antique shop and visitor’s center.
The recent election brought a couple of additional expected changes to Zaleski’s village leadership. Incumbent mayor Craig Walkerow did not run for re-election. Michale Amerine won a three-way race to become the new mayor.
Walkerow and other village officials point to multiple beautification efforts as the town seeks to capitalize on its proximity to Lake Hope State Park and the Moonville Rail Trail.
The new visitor’s information center offers maps and brochures to guests, along with a well-used Ski pop machine. Walkerow said the addition was a clever way to spruce up the town square.
“Our village is the gateway to tourism in (Vinton County), so it’s important that it looks nice,” he said.
Other beautification efforts include re-paved sidewalks and the installation of new benches and flower pots. Zaleski also now has a “Little Free Library” (a take-a-book, leave-a-book box near the town hall) and a “Blessing Box,” which provides food items and other essentials to local residents in need.
Walkerow said these projects were largely funded through donations from area businesses.
The debut of a Zaleski Police Department in 2017, coupled with a street lights levy that passed by a single vote a year ago, has led to a reduction of crime in town. Walkerow said the number of theft reports has decreased in recent years.
Looking ahead, Walkerow said the new village leadership will need to work toward reducing costs — for the local government and residents alike.
“They’re going to have to look into how to reduce costs more,” Walkerow said, referencing the town’s central sewage system. “Nobody wants to see their water and sewage bill go up anymore. There’s not a lot of property in town to divide the cost over.”
The new mayor will also need to continue working toward a longterm goal of bringing in a gas station or dollar store into the village. Walkerow believes Zaleski is on the right track for that to happen.
Pease estimated the average water bill for a Zaleski resident is between $60-80.
Pease, Doherty and Walkerow hope to see a gas station of dollar store in their village, and they all believe the village is on the right track for that to happen.
“It’s come quite a way,” Walkerow said. “This was a great (Village) Council. It was positive and wanted to get things done.”
* * *
Sydney Dawes is the editor of The Vinton-Jackson Courier newspaper.
