With the need for specialized care and lack of access on the rise, Project ECHO is seeking to assist physicians in their efforts to provide the necessary care for their patients.
The program facilitates conversations between rural physicians and specialists based on what ailments are impacting the region they serve and what illnesses doctors are most often treating.
“It allows us to address the needs of our healthcare providers in rural communities by creating a series of discussions regarding the latest updates on whatever healthcare issues we need to address,” explained Dr. Beth Longenecker, Dean of the Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine.
In order to identify what issues rural doctors are coming face to face with, the project, which is being helmed through a partnership between Ohio University and Buckeye Health Plan, conducted a survey. The results showed that a large amount of physicians were treating patients living with Type 2 Diabetes, a chronic illness often exacerbated by factors impacting rural residents including lack of access to fresh foods and poverty.
Data shows that about 13 percent those living in Appalachia Ohio are living with type two diabetes with mortality from the illness 28 percent higher than the national average.
According to Longenecker, about 60 doctors have been participating in the project for the last six months, with conversations centered around real life examples of what they are seeing in their practices everyday.
Dr. Dean Anderson, Director of the Weitzman Institute who has helped to expand the reach of Project ECHO, mentioned how the role of primary physicians can sometimes be understated.
“We’re not in the emergency room taking bullets out of people when they get shot or saving peoples lives from cancer. But primary care providers are the people that are there day in and day out, that know you and know your family,” said Anderson.
This close and ongoing relationship means that if a chronic illness or issue presents itself, more often than not a primary care physician is the first to see signs.
For example, depression, while often considered a purely mental ailment, can show physical signs including headaches, body aches, and other generalized pain. Someone experiencing these symptoms would visit their primary care provider and it would then be up to the doctor to pinpoint the cause of the pain.
Depression is a major problem in Ohio, according to data collected by America’s Health Rankings, which shows that over 20 percent of Ohio adults were diagnosed with some form of depressive disorder in 2019.
With programs like Project ECHO, specialists can pass their knowledge on to general practitioners in order to make it easier for them to diagnose, treat, or recommend specialization if the need is beyond their abilities. The goal is not to replace specialists but help bridge the gap.
This gap stems from the lack of specialists compared to the number of patients that need specialized care. For those living in rural areas, the closest specialists can sometimes live hundreds of miles away, further impacting their ability to receive care.
The next planned Project ECHO is set to begin in a few weeks and will be centered around the topic of addiction and substance abuse. Over 100 participants have already signed up for the program that will not just focus on illegal substances but also alcohol abuse and nicotine addiction, two common issues seen in Appalachia Ohio.
According to Data USA, over 24 percent of adults living in Athens County smoke. Further data from Americas Health Rankings puts Ohio’s excessive drinking rate in 2019 at 18.7 percent, a slightly higher average than the national rate at 18.6 percent.
With all of these factors in mind, physicians need all the help they can get to best treat their patients. Medicine and medical treatments are constantly evolving and improving. Another aspect of Project ECHO is to keep primary care doctors on top of new trends and treatments through their conversations with specialists.
“Medicine is changing so rapidly now. Technology has ushered in so many new treatments and such that it’s really hard as a primary care provider to stay on top of everything,” said Anderson. “We need tools like ECHO to help us stay current and learn the most recent treatments and medications.”
The difference between physicians taking their time to go learn about these improvements from news articles or books and Project ECHO is the real life examples and problems that get brought to the table in a group setting. This method is called case-based learning and it gives a more hands-on approach.
“Sitting around with a group of your peers talking about real people that you just saw yesterday is such a great way to actually learn and apply that learning to a real clinical context,” explained Anderson.
Further Project ECHO plans are being made with a third session scheduled to begin later in the year with no subject matter currently set.
