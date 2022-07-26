Work began this week on the City of Athens 2022 Street Improvements Project.
Work was expected to be completed between Monday and Friday on Cook Drive, Currier Street, East Park Drive, Elliot Street, Fern Alley, Kern Street, North Congress Street and Palmer Street.
The schedule is subject to change in the event of inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances, according to a city press release.
The city contracted with McKee Paving and Sealing LLC, of Nelsonville, for the project, which will include milling, paving and crack sealing. Pavement milling is the removal of sections of old pavement with a grinder in order to ensure new pavement is placed at the proper elevation.
The complete list of streets in the project:
Armitage Road from Ohio 682 to city limits (Chip Seal)
Banbury Drive from Carroll Road to Roxbury Drive
Campbell Street (Watt) from Morris Avenue to Stimson Avenue
Cook Drive from East State Street to end
Currier Street from Second Street to gravel portion
East Park Drive from dog park to wastewater treatment plant entrance
Elliot Street from Stimson Avenue to Mill Street
Fern Alley from State Street to No. 13
Hickory Street from Mulligan Road to End
Highland Drive (Upper Section) from Short Street to divide
Kern Street from Stimson Avenue to Mill Street
North Congress Street from Carpenter Street to State Street
Palmer Street from Stimson Avenue to Mill Street
Smith Street from Byard to West Union Street
Stewart Street from East Union Street to Washington Hall
Stewart Street Loop
Wallace Street from Morris Avenue to Maplewood Drive
During milling and paving activities, one lane of traffic will be maintained with flaggers, except Currier Street. It is scheduled to be closed to all traffic between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. today. Parking on the street will not be allowed during the scheduled work. On-street parking will be removed 24 hours in advance of work days.
For information, contact the city’s Engineering and Public Works Department at 740-593-7636.
