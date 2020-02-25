Wayne National Forest
Pictured is the Wayne National Forest headquarters near Nelsonville.

 File photo

The Athens portion of the Wayne National Forest is seeking feedback from residents for a proposal that intends to convert planted pine to young, native hardwood forest.

The areas under consideration are located in Athens, Hocking, Monroe, Perry and Washington Counties, all within the Athens Ranger District of the Wayne National Forest.

If the Marietta-Athens Pine Project moves forward, about 3,050 acres of planted pine would be authorized to be harvested to encourage reestablishment of native hardwood trees.

The forest that regrows would be a mix of trees native to the area; they will create young, brushy forest to provide a diverse wildlife habitat, the Athens Ranger District predicts. Natural regrowth could also be supplemented with planted trees.

Feedback is needed before March 23, 2020, and can be made to Dan Giannamore at Wayne National Forest, 13700 US Highway 33, Nelsonville, Ohio, 45764, or by calling 740-753-0101. Comments can also be submitted electronically to comments-eastern-wayne-athens@fs.fed.us.

The proposal would include some timber harvest for temporary clearings greater than 40 acres. This allowed under the National Forest Management Act, provided the public is given 60 days notice and the Regional Forester, in this case Cameron Bushong, reviews the proposal.

“The wildlife in Southeast Ohio is adapted to hardwood forests,” said Athens District Ranger Jason Reed in a press release. “Dense pine plantations with only one species of tree don’t provide our native wildlife with the food and habitat they need.”

The larger harvests, such as the 40 acre temporary clearings, are proposed “in order to facilitate the removal and replacement of pine plantations with native hardwoods.”

More information on the project can be found at fs.usda.gov/projects/wayne/landmanagement/projects.

