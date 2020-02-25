The Athens portion of the Wayne National Forest is seeking feedback from residents for a proposal that intends to convert planted pine to young, native hardwood forest.
The areas under consideration are located in Athens, Hocking, Monroe, Perry and Washington Counties, all within the Athens Ranger District of the Wayne National Forest.
If the Marietta-Athens Pine Project moves forward, about 3,050 acres of planted pine would be authorized to be harvested to encourage reestablishment of native hardwood trees.
The forest that regrows would be a mix of trees native to the area; they will create young, brushy forest to provide a diverse wildlife habitat, the Athens Ranger District predicts. Natural regrowth could also be supplemented with planted trees.
Feedback is needed before March 23, 2020, and can be made to Dan Giannamore at Wayne National Forest, 13700 US Highway 33, Nelsonville, Ohio, 45764, or by calling 740-753-0101. Comments can also be submitted electronically to comments-eastern-wayne-athens@fs.fed.us.
The proposal would include some timber harvest for temporary clearings greater than 40 acres. This allowed under the National Forest Management Act, provided the public is given 60 days notice and the Regional Forester, in this case Cameron Bushong, reviews the proposal.
“The wildlife in Southeast Ohio is adapted to hardwood forests,” said Athens District Ranger Jason Reed in a press release. “Dense pine plantations with only one species of tree don’t provide our native wildlife with the food and habitat they need.”
The larger harvests, such as the 40 acre temporary clearings, are proposed “in order to facilitate the removal and replacement of pine plantations with native hardwoods.”
More information on the project can be found at fs.usda.gov/projects/wayne/landmanagement/projects.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.