With initial grant funding secured, “there really isn’t a question” that at least some of the old mine buildings in Chauncey will be preserved for an outdoor museum, said Chauncey Mayor Amy Renner.
The collection of dilapidated mining industry buildings sits near the Chauncey-Dover Trailhead at The Baileys Trail System, among many markers in the park of land used for extractive industry.
By preserving the buildings, Renner and other local stakeholders hope to preserve that history — and share it with visitors.
“Chauncey’s history is really rooted in our mining industry, so it’s important to us to preserve that — especially with the influx of tourism that we have coming to the Baileys Trail System,” Renner said. “We’re really hoping that when visitors come, they can learn about Chauncey and its contribution to the energy industry.”
The preservation of the buildings is important in a broader sense too, said Bob Eichenberg, former planning director for the Athens County Regional Planning Commission and part of the team working to preserve the buildings.
“This area had a rich coal mine history, and a lot of the facilities have been removed,” Eichenberg said. “If we want to keep the story alive and the history alive, we need to preserve what’s left.”
Athens County Commissioner Chris Chmiel has also been part of the effort. Chmiel said the buildings will remain “ruins” — but will be made safe, with educational content posted.
Chmiel said he hopes this will teach those already visiting the park about the town’s history, while drawing additional tourists too.
“Not everyone’s gonna be on a mountain bike and I think this is part of diversifying our tourism to include a significant heritage component,” Chmiel said.
A grant from the Sustainable Ohio Public Energy Council will fund a study necessary to determine which of the buildings are salvageable and how they may be salvaged, Renner said. She added that the village previously constructed a structural engineer, and said she is confident some of the buildings can be salvaged.
The village will put together a proposal through the Appalachian Regional Commission’s POWER Initiative to preserve the buildings, Renner added.
Chmiel said, “It’s significant history, and you only get one chance to save it.”
The Village of Chauncey, according to its website, first developed into a major mining area in the late 1830s, when a salt mining company dug several wells and built housing. The salt mining company operated for 53 years, with coal mining taking off in the area beginning in the 1890s.
The village drew national attention in 1932 during coal strikes, as militarized groups vied for power. The national guard responded, and multiple lives were lost in the struggle. Homes, buildings, and a railroad bridge were also destroyed.
The coal company left Chauncey in 1952, citing economic conditions. However, the mining company buildings and other markers of Chauncey’s history were left behind.
Eichenberg said the team will work to learn more about Chauncey’s mining history and the history of the buildings being preserved.
“There are some folks around who either worked in the mines directly or who had parents who did, and who would recall,” Eichenberg said. “We need to ask the community what they know.”
Also planned for Chauncey is an extension of the Hockhocking Adena Bikeway, which will see the bike path run adjacent to the abandoned mine buildings and, if all goes according to plan, the outdoor museum.
“It will be a really cool intersection of outdoor activities,” Renner said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.