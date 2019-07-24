Thompson Concrete of Carroll has been hired by the Athens County Commissioners to redo the handicapped parking area at the rear of the Courthouse annex.
The company quoted a price of $43,987, and the commissioners voted Tuesday to hire the company. Although headquartered in Carroll, a company spokesman said a new shop is being opened at Rainbow Lake Road and Route 33 in Athens County, out of which crews will operate to serve the Athens and Parkersburg areas.
The two handicapped parking spots at the annex are not compliant with Americans with Disabilities Act requirements. The project involves building a flatter parking area and a new ramp.
Commissioner Charlie Adkins said the county also intends to put a push-button opener on the annex's rear door.
There has been an indication that federal law may require that the rear entrance — where the handicapped parking spaces are located — be designated the main entrance of the annex. That is being investigated.
Also, the commissioners voted to proceed with installation of two handicapped-accessible counters that are ADA compliant at the Athens County Board of Elections Office, located within the annex. The current counter is not compliant.
Two interior hallway windows will be removed at two locations to create each of the counters. County Elections Director Debbie Quivey said one of the new counters will be open all the time, the other will be opened during elections to distribute ballots for early voting.
Architect Dick Planisek will be asked to do drawings for the work.
The commissioners also agreed to proceed with a request to close off a short side hallway so new office space can be created for elections staff.
"You mean Pumpkin's office?" joked Commissioner Chris Chmiel, referring to the election office's cat.
"Well, it could be," a dubious Jeff Gabriel responded. Gabriel is the county maintenance superintendent and was at Tuesday's commissioners meeting to discuss elections office projects, including the start of carpet replacement.
Although the elections board requested last November that the office be moved to a new location, it appears it will stay in the annex for the foreseeable future.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.