When Nelsonville-York High School held their prom Saturday, Cayleigh Dupler (left) was crowned as queen and James Koska was crowned as king. Prom's Prince was Makhi Williams and Chloe Lehman was crowned as princess.
When Nelsonville-York High School held their prom Saturday, Cayleigh Dupler (left) was crowned as queen and James Koska was crowned as king. Prom's Prince was Makhi Williams and Chloe Lehman was crowned as princess.
Photo courtesy of Roots Photography
Most of the players of the Athens High School softball team pose for prom photos. The Bulldogs' prom was held Saturday at Stuart's Opera House, Nelsonville.
Courtesy Ginger Hammonds
Kayla (left) and Kendra Hammonds pose for a photo before the Athens High School prom Saturday.
Photo courtesy Ginger Hammonds
This couple gets ready for Alexander High School's prom.
Photo courtesy Misty Trace-Montgomery
These sharp-dressed men are ready to get to Alexander High School's prom by any means necessary.
Photo courtesy Misty Trace-Montgomery
Alexander High School students pose for prom photos against a scenic Athens County backdrop.
photo courtesy Misty Trace-Montgomery
Alexander High School student pose before heading to prom.
Photo courtesy Misty Trace-Montgomery
A group of Nelsonville-York High School students pose in front of downtown Nelsonville buildings before heading to prom.
Photo courtesy Trisha Dean
A group of Nelsonville-York High School students pose in front of the fountain in downtown Nelsonville before heading to prom.
Photo courtesy Trisha Dean
A group of Nelsonville-York High School students head to prom.
Photo courtesy Trisha Dean
A group of Nelsonville-York High School students pose in front of the school.
Photo courtesy Trisha Dean
A group of Nelsonville-York High School students pose in front of the school.
Photo courtesy Trisha Dean
Athens High School seniors Hannah Caldwell (left), Kylie Tinkham and Emily Zuber pose before prom Saturday.
Photo courtesy Amy Tinkham
Senior Landon Wheatley and his girlfriend Mahi Winch pose for pictures before the Athens High School prom on Saturday.
Photo courtesy Sher Wheatley
Senior Landon Wheatley and his girlfriend Mahi Winch pose for pictures before the Athens High School prom on Saturday.
Photo courtesy Sher Wheatley
Prom 2023 Southern Local High School
Racine,Ohio
Kolten Thomas and Ava Roush walk into Southern Local High School's prom. The school is located in Racine.
Photo courtesy Amy Roush
Max Mace, a Nelsonville-York High School senior, dresses up for prom's “Old Hollywood “ theme.
Prom queens, kings, princes and princesses were crowned Saturday across Athens County.
Federal Hocking High School seniors’ Isabella McVey was crowned as prom queen and Iden Miller as prom king. Lancers’ Princess was Hallee Chapman and Prince was Evan McPherson.
Alexander High School seniors’ Ricki Bailey was crowned as queen and Ashton Bean was crowned as king. Princess was Alexis Grissett and Prince was Max Dye.
Nelsonville-York High School seniors’ Cayleigh Dupler was crowned as prom queen and James Koska was crowned as prom king. Prom's Prince was Makhi Williams and Chloe Lehman was crowned as princess.
Athens High School no longer has a queen/king for prom.
“We stopped doing this a number of years ago due to a variety of factors such as it being exclusionary to the LGBTQ+ community and how it centered on labeling individuals,” AHS Principal Chad Springer said.
More prom photos appear on the Athens Messenger's Facebook page.
Trimble High School’s prom is Saturday, May 6, at Burr Oak Lodge. The prom theme is “Hollywood Masquerade” with arrival to start at 5 p.m. and dinner between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dance is between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. with the after-prom party is between 9 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. at the high school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.