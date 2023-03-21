A proposed pathway at Strouds Run State Park would make the beach accessible to visitors of all abilities.
Meredith Erlewine, Athens City-County Health Department Creating Healthy Communities coordinator, presented information on the path during the Athens County Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday. The meeting was held at the conference room, on the second floor of the courthouse annex.
The hill leading down to the beach is difficult to get down, even if someone is able-bodied, she said.
"The Health Department has been working since last summer through the Creating Healthy Communities program that we have through the Ohio Department of Health," Erlewine said. "We've been working with a coalition of community members, all who have a mobility interest ranging from either senior citizens who are considering fall risk in their daily lives to folks like Salem Miller, whose daughter can't go to a beach unless they drive six hours, because there's just no way to get your kid down into a beach if you have a wheelchair."
The project has an estimated cost of $84,612 and will include construction of an embankment, construction of a 4-inch thick concrete walk, seeding and mulching and a Mobi Mat accessible sand pathway that will connect the cement beach entrance to the water, according to information provided by Erlewine.
This accessible path would compliment the half-mile trail added to the park in 2017, which is on the other side of the lake from the beach.
"That means there would be two different things people could come to Strouds Run and do if they're mobility challenged," Erlewine said. "They could enjoy time at the beach. They could go fishing. They could use the half mile trail that goes to the woods, which you don't always get to go through the woods when you're using the wheelchair. And I was also mentioning to Chris (Chmiel) the other day, I do think there's an opportunity for Athens, along with all of the other recreation-destination tourism we're talking about, to make a bit of a name as an accessible recreation destination, because (Outdoor Recreation Council of Appalachia) will be working to make more of the Baileys have some accessible features."
She noted that ORCA plans to put asphalt on one bike loop and make two trails adaptive. Next, Erlewine would like to get an accessible boat launch installed at Strouds Run.
Originally, Erlewine set up her appointment with the board to see if she could get some funding for a local match for a grant she was applying for through the Buckeye Hills Regional Council. But she received funds for the match from O'Bleness Foundation after the appointment was made, so she told the board about the project.
The commissioners wished Erlewine luck in getting the grant.
In other matters, Water and Sewer Superintendent Rich Kasler said work is being done to correct the land slip on University Heights Road.
Commissioner Charlie Adkins noted that he visited the site earlier this week, the hill has a lot more moisture than he expected. He noted that Art Smith once told him that there are many springs on the hillside.
"They're digging out all the stuff that is much and then replacing it with better soil," he said. "... Maybe there's a spring right there in that area, which is no one's fault. It's just natural."
Kasler said the district has sent letters out to the townships and Maiden in regards to the county's paving plan for the roads impacted by the U.S. 50 Sanitation Sewer Project.
A funding fair is set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 7 at the Athens County Public Library.
In other matters, Athens County Engineer Jeff Maiden opened bids for limestone aggregate and primers and emulsions, all of which are used in road repairs and repaving.
The Athens County Board of Commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m. March 28 at the conference room, on the second floor of the courthouse annex.
