Proposed changes to the City of Athens zoning code will allow more alternative energy buildings on property within the city limits, as well as allowing outdoor dining and shrinking the distance between a business’ drive-thru and residential property.
Athens City Council will have a public hearing on the three ordinances at 7 p.m. Feb. 20 in council chambers, on the third floor of the city building, 8 E. Washington St.
The changes in code were brought before council for first reading by Sarah Grace, at-large council member, during council’s regular meeting Monday.
Proposed by the city’s Planning Commission, the changes deal with three parts of the zoning code: Accessory structures to include accessory energy systems; neighborhood business zone and general business zones to permit outdoor dining; and eating and drinking establishments with a drive-in or drive-thru must be at least 100 feet from a residential zone.
The first ordinance introduced by Grace regards the number of buildings and accessory structures on a property.
“In terms of changes to our zoning code, this allows for accessory building that are actually accessory energy systems,” Grace said. “For example, solar panels. These could be roof-mounted or an array of solar panels.”
As of Monday’s meeting, the changes did not allow solar panels in Athens’ Historic Overlay District. Grace did say a resident may be able to request a variance from the Board of Zoning Appeals.
Solveig Spjeldnes, 1st Ward council member, asked City Law Director Lisa Eliason whether a resident who wants solar panels and lives in a neighborhood that is part of a homeowners association, would be able to get panels if the HOA says they can’t. Eliason said the private contract with the homeowner’s association takes precedent over the zoning code.
Those wanting to install alternative energy sources where the HOA doesn’t allow them would have to get the HOA to change its rules, Eliason said.
Aimee Delach, chair of the city’s Environment and Sustainability Commission, praised the change which would encourage and reduce barriers to having solar on residents’ property. She said she knows of other cities, such as Portland, Oregon, that have grappled with solar panels in a historic district.
“I know other cities have grappled with the historic overlay district issue,” she said. “In the solar codes, they will say something like, you could have solar in the historic district if it’s not facing the street or if it’s not visible from the street. … I know it’s true, particularly in Portland, Oregon, because they have a lot of historic buildings, and they have a lot of people who want solar. That might be a good option to look for and make sure your language is maximally allowing and encouraging solar, while also preserving historic character.”
The next ordinance relates to outdoor dining in business zones.
The change would allow outdoor dining in B1 and B3 — neighborhood business and general business zones, Grace said.
Swank asked about food trucks and whether they’d be part of this change.
The city only considers food trucks that are no longer moveable as eating and drinking establishments, said City Service-Safety Director Andy Stone.
The ordinance also changes the required distance from a drive-thru to a residential zone from 200 feet to 100 feet. 100 feet.
The distance will be measured from the actual drive-thru to the residential zone. Now, it is being measured from the building to the residential zone, Stone said. Some current businesses, such as the KFC on Stimson Avenue, will be grandfathered into the code and will not have to meet the new requirement.
The proposed changes will make zoning code more business friendly, Stone said.
“We found this to be a pretty significant hinderance for some businesses,” he said of the currently code. “It was one additional challenge existing for a business owner. We saw it as unacceptable. It may have been effective for something that came in when the ordinance was passed in the 1980s, but not now.”
The last ordinance changing zoning code makes some language gender neutral. It also removes paragraphs listing some permits that are dealt with elsewhere in the code or handled by other governmental entities.
Occupancy permits are not handled through the city, but rather the state. An excavation permit will no longer be required as it is covered under storm water prevention provisions.
“We thought that this was a kind of extraneous permit that really is not necessary,” Stone said.
Alan Swank, 4th Ward Councilmember, questioned the timing of the public hearing, which is on President’s Day, a federal holiday.
“We’ve got a meeting on Presidents’ Day, and I was planning on not being in town because it’s a three-day weekend,” he said, mentioning others also may be planning to go out of town.
Grace mentioned that public meetings have to be published as last 30 days in advance, meaning they wouldn’t be able to schedule the meeting until March.
“One reason that we’re wanting to go ahead and get this in place is because there are significant tax incentives that I think might encourage folks to take part in (solar energy),” Grace said.
Swank said he just wants to involve as much of the public as possible.
Council will have three readings of the ordinances. The public can also talk at those times, Grace said.
In order for zoning code changes to be made, the Athens City Planning Commission must vote to recommend changes to the code. Council conducts three readings of the ordinances and there is also a public hearing specifically for an opportunity for public comments and for the exploration of the ordinances, Grace said.
City Council will meet in committees at 7 p.m. Monday in council chambers, on the third floor of the city building, 8 E. Washington St., Athens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.