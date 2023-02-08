Athens City Council

Sarah Grace, at-large council member, introduces an ordinance that will change the City of Athens Zoning code Monday during the City Council meeting. A public hearing on the three ordinances will be held at 7 p.m. Feb. 20 at council chambers.

Proposed changes to the City of Athens zoning code will allow more alternative energy buildings on property within the city limits, as well as allowing outdoor dining and shrinking the distance between a business’ drive-thru and residential property.


