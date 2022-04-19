The Athens County Prosecutor’s Office, along with the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, has joined a new multi-county drug task force.
Southeastern S.T.R.I.K.E. IV (Suppression Through Rural, Interstate, Knowledgeable Enforcement) is composed of the prosecutor’s office and sheriff’s office in Athens County as well as more than a dozen law enforcement agencies spanning Washington, Noble, Morgan, Monroe and Noble counties. The group also includes the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and local partners, Nelsonville Police Department and Glouster Police Department.
With this action, the prosecutor’s office and sheriff’s office will exit South Central Major Crimes Unit and the application to join the new task force was approved by the Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission on Thursday.
“It is important the elected leaders of Athens County direct our targeted enforcement of drug problems and trace them back through the supply chain,” said Athens County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn.
“I believe in treating addiction to eliminate demand and reduce supply to improve our community.”
While drugs and addiction are not unique problems to Southeastern Ohio, the counties involved in the task force are considered user counties, not producer or market hubs.
Through the creation of the task force, the pooled resources and expertise will allow for greater effectiveness in addressing issues such as opiates and methamphetamine misuse.
“The quality investigators we have between our office and the prosecutor’s office will be supported by our partners within Southeastern S.T.R.I.K.E IV and we are able to lend our experience and skills to those counties as well,” said Athens County Sheriff Rodney Smith.
“The extra resources will only bolster our ability to get these devastating drugs off our streets.”
To further help with the cause, the Athens County Commissioners recently approved the creation of a new investigator position within the sheriff’s office.
“Drug misuse ruins the lives of our Athens County citizens. The more assets we have to protect our residents, the better off we all are,” said Commission President Lenny Eliason.
“The Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail is full of people who’ve been impacted by drugs,” added Commissioner Charlie Adkins. “The less drugs we have on the streets, hopefully the less people we have to put in jail for it.”
Nelsonville Police Chief Scott Fitch and his officers have extensive narcotics enforcement experience and are eager to help with the newly formed task force.
Glouster Police Chief Ryan Nagucki said that although the department is small, it boasts highly capable officers willing to do whatever they can to help reduce drug misuse in the area. The drug epidemic impacts all areas of communities. Those suffering from addiction often victimize their families and loved ones first through burglary, theft and other crimes to try to fund the habit. Families are left broken by the results and can often feel helpless in those situations.
“Our drug supply enters all areas of the county differently, but we are prepared to deal with the supply in our cities, villages, campuses and the unincorporated areas through a team of dedicated professionals,” Smith said.
While the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office’s Community Justice programs work to help those addicted break free of drugs, Southeastern S.T.R.I.K.E. IV will be effective in identifying and targeting the sources of drug manufacturing and distribution.
Athens County will contribute several full-time detectives to the task force along with its Special Response Team, K9 officers, prosecution and additional support for warrants and surveillance as needed. “Each agency is supported by the others to help reduce the availability of and the destruction caused by drug misuse.
Our residents will be better protected from the crime stemming from drug misuse and, ultimately, we’re able to save more lives from being impacted or taken by drug misuse,” Blackburn said. “This is a win for all involved.”
