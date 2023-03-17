Indivisible Appalachian Ohio will join Third Act Ohio activists in an upcoming protest on Tuesday, March 21.
Third Act Ohio is a newly formed group that is raising awareness of the investments large banks have put into the fossil fuel industry. In recent years, Chase Bank has been the largest investor, followed by Citi, Wells Fargo, and Bank of America. Since the Paris Climate Agreement, trillions of dollars have been invested in the industry by private sector banks.
A recent meeting started with an opening reminder about climate change, species extinction, and environmental destruction. Then Anne Sparks and Carrie Gibbons presented about local and state-wide Third Act efforts. Protests will be held at Chase Banks in Cleveland, Cincinnati and Athens on the National Day of Action, March 21. All events will be peaceful rallies.
Members of Indivisible Appalachian Ohio have committed to join the Ohio Chapter of Third Act on the National Day of Action in Athens and invite others to come, too. Athens’ event is at 4 p.m. March 21 at the Athens County Courthouse.
Sign up and more information is at thirdact.org/national-day-of-action or by sending an email to thirdactoh@gmail.com .
Local activists went to the Athens Chase Bank branch on Feb. 23 and delivered boxes that symbolized the tens of thousands of pledges from across the nation to divest from or refrain from using Chase Bank. A video of the delivery was publicly shared by Third Actor and IAO member Heather Cantino.
“I closed one account, and I am committed to closing other accounts if Chase doesn’t step up and give a clear message and make it public that they are divesting from fossil fuels,” said Chase Bank customer and Athens resident Claudia Lyon.
Marty Zinn, long-time resident of Athens County, stated: “I’m too old to experience the even harder things that climate change will bring to humankind than are happening now. But I care about the world for younger generations and want to do what I can to ensure it stays livable. Right now that is asking Chase Bank, as one of the largest investors in fossil fuels, to divest those funds and put them to work for a livable future for humanity on this planet.”
After the boxes were delivered, the Third Act members joined others outside the courthouse to leaflet and engage with passersby.
Some passersby of the younger generation contributed a freestyle rap advocating change, which was posted on Facebook.
From the ThirdAct.org website, “We’re in this together. We know that absolutely everyone has a role to play, all the way through their lives. That’s how a movement works, and it’s what a movement means.”
