Artifacts Gallery owner Amy Mangano closed her store for “an undetermined time” due to safety concerns surrounding harassment, according to an update on its Google business page made Thursday.
Several reviewers have taken to social media to accuse Mangano and gallery employees of transphobia.
Protests were scheduled from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The reviewers planned to walk around the block of Artifacts, at the intersection of Court and State streets, as they protested.
In the Google business page update, Mangano says she closed the store because the “hostility and hate speech is frightening and I don’t feel safe being open to the public at this time. Thank you to all of the kind customers who have shown me support!”
As of Friday morning, the shop, at 2 W. State St., received over 287 reviews on Google. A total of 266 of them, all mostly one-star reviews (out of a possible 5 stars), were created in the past week.
One review, given by Anna Smith, noted that Mangano was loudly talking in front of customers about how “trans women are predatory, and as a cis woman I am very disappointed. The owner has also been known to accuse random people of shoplifting.”
Mangano’s response to the review has been deleted from the Google business page, but can be found on several social media platforms, such at the Instagram account of @flower.power.60, at instagram.com/p/CdUkok1oWCF/.
Grace Pauley, a former employee of the shop, encouraged people to boycott the business in her Google review.
“While I was working at the store the owner regularly accused customers and employees of theft. She verbally abused customers and staff and put her young, female employees in unsafe situations usually involving copious drug use and alcohol,” Pauley wrote. “I have reason to believe the abusive behavior has only escalated since I left in 2016. If you support this shop you are supporting a TERF and an abuser, if you steal from it you’re a hero.”
TERF is an acronym for trans-exclusionary radical feminist. In Transgender Studies Quarterly, published by Duke University Press, it is noted that TERF refers to feminists who accept ideas that other feminists consider transphobic — including the rejection of the view that trans women are women — opposition to transgender rights, and the exclusion of trans women in women’s spaces and organizations.
In an emailed response to the accusations, Mangano noted that society is facing a reality that reduces the definition of women to the “nebulous concept of ‘gender identity’ and allowing any man who claims to ‘identify as’ a woman access to female-only spaces is putting women and girls in danger and robbing them of their rights to feel safe in spaces that were specifically founded for their advancement and safety.”
The concept goes beyond sports or bathrooms, she said. “California, Washington and other states are allowing convicted male rapists and murderers to be housed in women’s prisons on the basis of their female so-called ‘gender identity.’ The concept of ‘gender identity’ is not rooted in reality and promotes furthering the oppressive presence throughout history of men attempting to assert unnecessary control and intrude on women without whole collective consent.”
In the case of these Google reviews, Mangano notes that “[h]istorically women saying ‘no’ to men posed a great threat to their well-being and safety. As we can see here times have not changed. Seemingly innocuous men are forcing themselves onto us and the voices of the women who feel intruded upon are being trampled over by hate speech and biologically inaccurate chants. Hurling insults and chanting ‘trans women are women’ isn’t contributing to the conversation. These are hostile oppressive tactics that are being fostered by the trans community to scare women into silence. Any woman who is protesting my store this weekend and calling herself a feminist is delusional. The trans movement is misogyny of the highest degree.”
Mangano said she accepts that people may hate her or her views. “However, if that hate manifests itself in the form of vitriolic name calling, harassment, menacing, stalking or other forms of extreme bullying, then the history of violence and hatred against women who speak up for their basic rights is still prevailing as acceptable behavior.”
As to the future of Artifacts Galley, Mangano said she is “very happy to close up the shop if this community would rather not have me here.
“I’m ready for a change. While I am grateful to have been a part of the Athens community for so long, I feel like my time and energy will be more useful doing work for advocacy,” she said. “Activism is something I’ve been yearning to do for quite some time, and I’m excited to start some very meaningful work toward helping the underdog so to speak.”
