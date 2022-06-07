In accordance with National Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Awareness Month, the Athens Messenger would like to spotlight the efforts of Health Recovery Services to assist people suffering with this condition to seek out the recovery plan that's right for them.
While the symptoms of PTSD are numerous and the havoc it wreaks on a person's life can often be overwhelming, a local agency is trying to help those suffering from the disorder explore treatment options.
According to the National Center for Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, about 6 out of every 100 people will have PTSD at some time in their lives. They add that, during a given year, nearly 12 million adults in the U.S. experience some form of this condition.
The Mayo Clinic defines PTSD as, "a mental health condition that's triggered by a terrifying event - either experiencing it or witnessing it." They list some of the symptoms of PTSD as, having vivid emotional flashbacks, recurring nightmares, episodes of severe anxiety, negative changes in thinking and suicidal thoughts.
However, Health Recovery Services CEO, Ellen Martin MA, has a more-so direct interpretation of this term. Martin defines PTSD as, "A mental state in which anyone finds themselves incapable of coping with the everyday stresses of life."
Martin has been working for HRS for the past 22 years.
Regarding the symptoms of PTSD, Martin said, "Although they symptoms can vary with each individual, one of the most obvious signs that someone has PTDS involves the person giving unmerited responses to otherwise everyday normal situations.
She feels an ideal example of someone suffering from PTSD would be an employer who reacts to the discovery that an employee has made a trivial error by flying off the handle and hostility chastising them in front of their coworkers.
While veterans were the first group of people to bring public awareness to PTSD, Martin maintains that the scope of the people it can affect is far broader than most people realize.
She explained that, "PTSD is a very real and escalating mental health issue in society that affects all age ranges - from small children to senior citizens."
Furthermore, she added that, "Children living in abusive homes, or are experiencing seeing their parents go through a bitter divorce can cause them to experience undo amounts stress that they don't know how to deal with."
Another prime example would be a senior who was being forced to make a major change in their lives - like leaving their home and moving into an assisted care facility-could also trigger serious bouts of PTSD.
In conjunction, Martin recalled how an event like the COVID-19 pandemic was able to turn millions of people's lives upside down and cause them insurmountable amounts of tension and pressure.
Unfortunately, far too many of them assumed that this condition was something they would eventually "just get over" once the pandemic had started to subside and their routines returned to normal.
However, Martin reinforced that PTSD isn't the type of condition that people can simply move on from or simply "get over" on their own.
To the contrary, her experience has taught her that the best-known methods of dealing with PTSD involve getting some form of clinical support from a trained mental health professional.
First, she advises anyone suffering from PTSD to contact a mental health provider in their area. Next, the person needs to make an appointment in order to have their condition properly assessed.
Afterwards, the professional they're working with can evaluate their situation and propose a plan of action that everyone involved is comfortable with.
Currently Health Recovery Services offers individual, group, outpatient, residential and medical assisted types of therapy options to their clients - many of whom are dealing with PTSD.
Martin noted that one of the HRS team's top priorities is to encourage clients to realize that they're not alone, and offer them opportunities to connect with other people who are dealing with the same issues they are.
They also make it a point to encourage their clients to be an active participant in their recovery by giving them their feedback. Martin explained that this step helps clients feel like they're part of a team effort and that they have a say in their treatment program.
More importantly, the HRS team makes clients aware that recovering from any form of mental illness will require them to be willing to invest extended periods of time and effort into their recovery.
Martin echoed this sentiment by saying, "In the mental health field there's no such thing as quick fixes or results - it's not like changing a pair of shoes. At HRS we pride ourselves on helping clients create a recovery plan of action that's right for them - no matter how long it takes."
Located at 224 #102 Columbus Road, Athens, Health Recovery Services has been providing community-based behavioral healthcare to the area for over 45 years. Their staff treats adults, adolescents, seniors and family members who are suffering from mental health disorders and/or substance abuse issues
To contact HRS call 740-592-6724 or visit https://www.hrs.org.
However, the National Center for PTSD advises anyone who feels they're in a crisis situation to pursue one or more of the following options:
* Call 911
* Go to the nearest emergency room
* Contact the National Suicide Prevention Line or Veterans Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255.
