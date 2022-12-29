The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio staff recommended that the board approve Columbia Gas’ proposed rate increase.
The document was among several filed Dec. 9 with the state-run commission. Among the documents filed were several opinions both for and against the proposed increase.
In 2021, Columbia Gas of Ohio filed a rate increase request with PUCO, which will increase the total fixed customer charge to $56.15 a month, regardless of how much gas is used. The current total fixed customer charge is $36.57 per month. The nearly $20-a-month hike will be staggered out over the next five years.
Recently, a settlement agreement was hammered out between Columbia Gas, PUCO’s technical staff, Ohio Consumers’ Counsel, NOPEC, IEU-Ohio, OMA Energy Group, Kroger Company, Ohio Schools Council, IGS, and the Retail Energy Supply Association. Besides the rate increase, the agreement calls for the elimination of the company’s energy efficiency programs aimed at all customers.
The staff of PUCO said the ultimate issue with the rate increase is whether the agreement is reasonable.
Among the criteria they used to make their decision was:
- Is the settlement a product of serious bargaining among capable, knowledgeable parties;
- Does the settlement, as a package, benefit ratepayers and the public interest; and
- Does the settlement package violate any important regulatory principle or practice?
According to the PUCO staff brief, testimony from Melissa Thompson, Columbu Gas director of regulatory policy; Kerry Adkins, senior regulatory analyst for the Office of the Ohio Consumers’ Council; and David Lipthratt, Public Utilities Administrator within the Rate and Analysis Department; showed that the joint stipulation and recommendation satisfied the three criteria.
While not all parties signed the stipulation, there is no requirement that all parties executed the stipulation in order for the commission to approve it.
The recommendation noted that the commission must determine whether the settlement benefits ratepayers and public interest. “If the package, as a whole, provides benefits to ratepayers and the public interest, it should be approved. Because the stipulation before the commission benefits both ratepayers and the public interest, it should be approved.”
Ohio Partners for Affordable Energy is among those asking the commission to reject the stipulation or modify it.
It notes that without some suggested modifications, the stipulation fails to meet part of the criteria needed to receive a recommendation. “The record demonstrates that the stipulation, as a package, fails to benefit ratepayers and the public interest. Additionally, because the stipulation fails to benefit ratepayers and the public interest it violates important regulatory principles and statutory requirement of just and reasonable rates as well as codified state policies.”
Environmental Law and Police Center also filed a brief against the proposed rate increase. While it did not object to the amount of the rate increase, the center questioned the reasonableness of the rate and the elimination of the company’s energy efficiency programs.
“At a time when gas prices have risen dramatically, Columbia proposes to increase the fixed monthly customer charge from $36.15 to $46.30 the first year and then up to $58.01 in year five,” says a brief submitted by attorneys Robert Kelter and Daniel Abrams, with the Environmental Law and Policy Center, in Chicago. “Obviously, this means that in just a few years customers will start their month paying nearly $60 before they use any gas. At the same time Columbia takes these steps to guarantee its income, the stipulation eliminates Columbia’s non-low-income energy efficiency programs that Columbia itself touts as award-winning programs that help its customers control their bills.”
Like Ohio Partners for Affordable Energy, the center claims that the agreement fails to meet PUCO’s recommendation criteria, as Columbia Gas’ documentation and testimony never justifies the rate increase.
“The company carries the burden of proof in seeking a rate increase, and the only testimony it has put forward to support this prong of the test, simply recites the terms of the stipulation benefitting customers without any context that allows the commission to evaluate the package,” the brief says.
The agreement asked PUCO to ignore the company’s strong support for its award-winning programs that it claims saves customers money on their bills.
Environmental Law and Police Center also says because the agreement fails to meet the recommendation criteria, PUCO should either reject it or require Columbia Gas to accept a lower fixed customer charge and reinstate its energy-efficiency programs.
The final PUCO hearing for the proposed rate increase was held in November. After the final hearing, the board usually makes a decision within a few months, according to Paul Dailing, Environmental Law and Policy Center media relations specialist.
A date for the final decision has not been announced as of Thursday. PUCO is still accepting public comments, through its website at puco.ohio.gov/help-center/file-a-complaint?CaseNo=21-0637 online.
See related story on Page A2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.