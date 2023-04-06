AEP Ohio has applied for an electric security plan which could cause customers to see an average monthly increase of about 2% in their bills.
The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) scheduled several public hearings throughout the state regarding the application.
According to AEP Ohio, the plan would invest $2.2 billion in reliability-focused projects between June 1, 2024 and May 31, 2030.
If approved as filed, AEP Ohio says customers who use 1,000 kilowatt hours of electricity per month would see an average monthly increase of about 2% — or about $4 — each year of the plan's term.
Qualifying customers 65 years of age or older would receive a $5 discount off their monthly customer charge.
The public hearings being held near Athens will be:
6 p.m. May 1, Washington State Community College, Arts & Science Building, Graham Auditorium, 710 Colegate Drive, Marietta
12:30 p.m. May 22, PUCO Offices, 180 E. Broad St., Hearing Room 11-B, Columbus
5 p.m. May 23, Ohio History Connection, 800 E. 17th Ave., Cardinal Classroom, Columbus
Those who testify will have their comments included in the case record. An evidentiary hearing will also take place at the PUCO offices in Columbus on July 10, 2023.
On Jan. 6, 2023, AEP Ohio filed an application for an electric security plan for the supply of “standard service offer” electric generation, and other related matters. Standard service offer, sometimes known as a default rate, is the price for electric generation service for customers who do not participate in a government aggregation program or select a retail electric supplier on their own.
Written comments may also be addressed to the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio, 180 E. Broad Street, Columbus, Ohio, 43215. Comments should reference case docket number 23-23-EL-SSO.
A copy of AEP Ohio’s application and the entry scheduling the public hearing is available on the PUCO website PUCO.ohio.gov by clicking on the links to “Docketing Information System” and searching for case 23-23-EL-SSO.
