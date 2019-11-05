A group of local residents tired of throwing away their jack-o-lanterns and unsure what to do with their rotting decorative pumpkins had this idea — why not launch them hundreds of feet in the air with a medieval siege weapon?
Odd? Yes, but the spectacle makes for an interesting, fun close to the Halloween season.
Organizers of a Athens-based pop culture convention used this creative pumpkin-destruction method to raise money and help folks get rid of their seasonal gourds this past weekend.
Ratha Con organizers hosted this fundraiser at the Athens County Fairgrounds. They used a mid-sized trebuchet that is normally used to hurl water balloons during summer events or as a prop in the Ohio University Theater Department.
Dubbed “Pumpkin Chucking,” the event raised money for the local convention. Alyse Carter-Schultz, vice president of Ratha Con’s board, said the idea came from fellow board member Brandon Thompson, known widely throughout Athens as DJ B-Funk and also as a major organizer for the Athens Halloween Block Party.
Tom Fiocchi, props director for the OU School of Theater, supplied (and helped operate) the trebuchet at the fairgrounds.
“We figured right after Halloween is an awesome time because everyone has these pumpkins, so what are they going to do with them?” Carter-Schultz said. “What more spectacular a way to dispose of them than to launch them in a field and hit knights in armor at the other end of the field?”
Those “knights” were large wooden crosses decked out in colorful cloth and medieval helmets, placed down-field as targets. Some were hit, although the pumpkin-ammo was not very accurate.
Other pumpkins had more spectacular launches — although there is a 350 pound counterweight on the medieval siege weapon, some of the larger pumpkins shot straight up or even backward. Safety precautions were in place to ensure no one was hit by a stray pumpkin.
“Ratha Con is a pop culture convention, so we’re all big nerds and dressed as squires today,” Carter-Schultz said. “Tom has a book of Shakespearean insults to shout when you launch your pumpkin.”
Dozens of people of all ages showed up, with the cost to chuck a pumpkin set at $5 (or discounted at $3 if you brought your own).
“We’ve done all kinds of different fundraisers, from board game nights to a benefit concert once, but this is by far the most interest that we’ve had,” Carter-Schultz said. “It’s something different that you haven’t seen in Athens before. It seems like everyone is having a good time.”
Ratha Con is hosted annually, and next year’s event is scheduled to take place April 18, 2020 at the Athens Community Center.
