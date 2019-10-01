Note: This story appears in the Tuesday, Oct. 1 newspaper on Page A3.
ALBANY — Fans of the giant pawpaw costumes used annually at the Ohio Pawpaw Festival can rest easy: the “papa” pawpaw costume has been returned.
Chris Chmiel, lead organizer of the festival, said the costume was taken by two intoxicated college students, and was recovered last week after spending some time at the students’ home in Athens.
The costume is safe once more, side-by-side with the “baby” pawpaw costume. Chmiel announced the return on Thursday last week, posting to the festival’s Facebook page.
“Reunited and it feels so good!,” the post read. “The papa pawpaw is back. Many thanks to a Good Samaritan that helped get our beloved mascot back. It is in good shape and doesn’t appear to have suffered any permanent damage.”
This isn’t the first time the pawpaw costume has gone for a wander out of the festival grounds, Chmiel said, noting that it has been found in the campgrounds in at least one previous year. He said that additional security for the costumes may be utilized during next year’s festival.
